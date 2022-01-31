A delicious Dine Around experience, served up in 4 steps!

Comox Valley restaurateurs, including the team at Plates, have created a delicious array of possibilities for this year’s Dine Round event.

Looking for something fun to do close to home? Restaurants, cafés and craft breweries across the Comox Valley have created unique and tasty menus for you to try during Dine Around, on now till Feb. 10.

If you’re new to the community, or you’ve been meaning to get out for a meal, Dine Around is a fantastic time to explore the Valley’s local dining scene.

This year’s menus are diverse and include traditional three-course meals as well as new creative offers like vegan bowls for two at Mudsharks, burger-and-beer combos at Gladstone Brewing, charcuterie and wine at Church St. Taphouse, and a chicken katsu kare from Nikkei Ramen-Ya.

If you love a traditional three-course menu, Martine’s, Toscano’s, Il Falcone, Bisque and Avenue (and others) have stellar offerings!

Check out the website comoxvalleydinearound.com for menus and participating businesses. You’ll find choices for every palate and every part of the day. It’s not all fine dining – there’s plenty of comfort food on the menu, not to mention great options to pair your meal with B.C. beers, wines or cocktails.

Get Ready to Feel Welcome: Restaurants are taking every precaution to keep staff and guests safe. Businesses have COVID safety plans, are checking vaccine passports and have either distance or barriers between tables. Groups are limited to 6 – but that means you can take the time together to catch up with the people you’re dining with! Make a difference with your buying decisions: Remember, when you choose to dine out in a local restaurant you’re supporting the people who work in the restaurant and all the suppliers that they use from around the community. That local buying power goes far – and the restaurants, farmers, harvesters, producers, winemakers, brew-masters and distillers all are part of our vibrant food web in B.C. It’s a huge web of people that benefit from every time you decide to pop into a local café, diner, brewpub or restaurant. Make Reservations: To keep tables spaced, making reservations helps the business manage the flow and the kitchen! Join the conversation: Check out the new Facebook group for photos of many of the dishes on offer and share your Dine Around experience to enter to win restaurant gift cards.

If there isn’t a Dine Around restaurant near you, we still encourage you to support your local restaurant. Nothing fuels our restaurant professionals more than being able to create an amazing experience for you when you’re spending time with others and sharing a meal together! Your support matters to the talented local people creating fabulous tasting experiences just for you.

Start planning your Comox Valley dining adventure today, at comoxvalleydinearound.com.

