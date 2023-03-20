After 37 years, this Courtenay chocolatier still hops to it each Easter!

If you had to guess, how many Easter treats do you think the local chocolatiers at Hot Chocolates in Courtney make every year? Chances are, whatever your initial guess was, you can safely double it.

The answer? 14,500 – that’s approximately how many Easter products the Hot Chocolates team hand-crafts every year!

Serving – and tempting! – the Comox Valley for 37 years, it’s no wonder the local shop is an integral part of many families’ celebrations.

“It’s an honour to be a part of so many families’ holiday traditions. We have multiple generations of families visit us every Easter and many more that visit to take photos with our ‘Easter Bunny,’” says Shuka Moosmann, Retail Lead & Social Media Manager and rest assured, “Hot Chocolates’ Easter Bunny will be back again this spring and ‘hopping’ around the store for those interested in photos.”

Hot Chocolates has been a Courtney staple since 1986 and opened its sister store Cake Bread in 2006. Together, the two businesses employ more than 40 local employees – including many who were young customers long before they became employed by the business.

“We often see a full circle type situation at Hot Chocolates and Cake Bread. Many of our young employees were wide-eyed young customers before working at the store,” Moosmann says.

“We see them head off for college or university, and often coming back for summer employment. In some cases we even see them come back as new parents themselves, coming home to Courtney to raise their own family and the cycle starts over again.”

You can skip the line-ups and pre-order your Easter treats this year online here and pick them up within 48 hours of placing your order.

