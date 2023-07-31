Don’t miss the 65th annual Comox Valley Nautical Days, Aug. 5 to 7.

Don’t miss the 65th annual Comox Valley Nautical Days, Aug. 5 to 7.

Ahoy, mateys! Nautical Days celebrates 65 years!

Don’t miss this free, funtastic three-day community event

Fireworks, pancake breakfast, parades and more! Don’t miss out on the celebration of the summer at the 65th annual Comox Nautical Days, Aug. 5 to 7.

This amazing three-day event is family-friendly and jammed-packed with plenty to do on all three days, including boat-building contests, the bullhead fishing derby, 100+ vendors, and live music featuring popular local musicians like Time Well Wasted, Coaldust Gang, Desmond Day and many more!

“We’re excited to welcome the Comox Valley community to our 65th annual Nautical Days,” says event organizer David Stevenson. “We would also like to acknowledge the support of Quality Foods, the Town of Comox, the Government of Canada, the BC Government and many more, who together have helped keep this event free for all ages.”

Event highlights:

  • Pancake Breakfasts: Start all three days off right at this year’s pancake breakfast, located beside the Sails Stage from 8 to 11 a.m. and featuring live music by Anela Kahiamoe.
  • Car Show: Calling all automobile lovers! On Monday, Aug. 7, don’t miss the Comox Nautical Days Car Show, hosted by the CV Vintage Car Club from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the East parking lot of Marina Park.
  • Parade: Communities from all across the Comox Valley come together on Monday, Aug. 7 to line the sidewalks of Comox Avenue and cheer on the Comox Nautical Days Parade. With more than 30 entries for this year’s event it’s sure to be an exciting and engaging event for all ages!
  • Fireworks: The perfect ending to a memorable weekend! An estimated 40,000 spectators will take in the Comox Valley Festival of Lights-themed fireworks and music show on Aug. 7 at 10 p.m. Sponsored by Quality Foods and the Town of Comox and choreographed to music by local radio station, Eagle FM 97.3, the fireworks are sure to feel extra bright as Nautical Days celebrates its 65 anniversary.

Skip the traffic this year and take advantage of one of three alternate transportation options at this year’s event: a free shuttle available from Gaglardi Academy; a bike lock-up for cyclists on Wilcox and Beaufort avenues; and free BC transit on B.C. Day, Aug. 7.

For full event details, visit comoxnauticaldays.com and follow them on Facebook for the latest updates.

CommmunityEventsFamily activitiesImpress Branded Content

Most Read

Previous story
Home, Sweet Condo: Design strategies for small spaces

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP say the Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton has been cancelled. They were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins)
Mother, boyfriend charged following B.C. Amber Alert, kids found safe in Alberta

If you were born in Canada or are a newcomer who has lived in the Comox Valley or Campbell River regions for more than five years, you are invited to fill out the WCC’s 2023 Community Survey until Aug. 11. File photo
Survey aims to understand Comox Valley residents’ perceptions of immigration

Riders at a previous Comox Bike Co. YANA Ride take the opportunity for a photo in the giant camping chair. There’s still time to sign up for this year’s event. Photo supplied
Still time to register for the 2023 Comox Bike Co. YANA Ride

The new Events & Experiences Fund (EEF) invests in creating or enhancing the supply of experiences, events and festivals that attract visitors to the Comox Valley. Black Press file photo
New funding program to fuel community tourism in the Comox Valley