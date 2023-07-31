Ahoy, mateys! Nautical Days celebrates 65 years!

Fireworks, pancake breakfast, parades and more! Don’t miss out on the celebration of the summer at the 65th annual Comox Nautical Days, Aug. 5 to 7.

This amazing three-day event is family-friendly and jammed-packed with plenty to do on all three days, including boat-building contests, the bullhead fishing derby, 100+ vendors, and live music featuring popular local musicians like Time Well Wasted, Coaldust Gang, Desmond Day and many more!

“We’re excited to welcome the Comox Valley community to our 65th annual Nautical Days,” says event organizer David Stevenson. “We would also like to acknowledge the support of Quality Foods, the Town of Comox, the Government of Canada, the BC Government and many more, who together have helped keep this event free for all ages.”

Event highlights:

Pancake Breakfasts: Start all three days off right at this year’s pancake breakfast, located beside the Sails Stage from 8 to 11 a.m. and featuring live music by Anela Kahiamoe.

Car Show: Calling all automobile lovers! On Monday, Aug. 7, don't miss the Comox Nautical Days Car Show, hosted by the CV Vintage Car Club from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the East parking lot of Marina Park.

Parade: Communities from all across the Comox Valley come together on Monday, Aug. 7 to line the sidewalks of Comox Avenue and cheer on the Comox Nautical Days Parade. With more than 30 entries for this year's event it's sure to be an exciting and engaging event for all ages!

Fireworks: The perfect ending to a memorable weekend! An estimated 40,000 spectators will take in the Comox Valley Festival of Lights-themed fireworks and music show on Aug. 7 at 10 p.m. Sponsored by Quality Foods and the Town of Comox and choreographed to music by local radio station, Eagle FM 97.3, the fireworks are sure to feel extra bright as Nautical Days celebrates its 65 anniversary.

Skip the traffic this year and take advantage of one of three alternate transportation options at this year’s event: a free shuttle available from Gaglardi Academy; a bike lock-up for cyclists on Wilcox and Beaufort avenues; and free BC transit on B.C. Day, Aug. 7.

For full event details, visit comoxnauticaldays.com and follow them on Facebook for the latest updates.

