Asked and answered: Your 5 most common flooring questions

Determining the kind of flooring to install in a renovation or new home build can be tough.

What type of flooring will suit your lifestyle? Where can it be installed? How can you take care of it?

To get the latest information for your projects, we turned to Comox Valley flooring expert Blair Fenton, manager of End of the Roll Flooring Centre in Courtenay.

1. Can I install hardwood flooring in my basement?

In most cases the answer is yes.

However, hardwood and engineered hardwood hates moisture, so you need to really consider the environment. Installing any wood product directly onto concrete is never a good idea, and at the very least you may need to install a subfloor and possibly a vapour barrier.

“As always, speak with a flooring advisor to find out what will be best for your situation,” Fenton says.

2. Which flooring is best for an active / high-traffic environment?

Almost every type of flooring has a version that is durable enough for even commercial applications. Rather than look at a particular type of flooring, think about the look you want to achieve, and ask your flooring advisor to recommend a product that can stand up to the environment you’re installing it in.

“You may want ‘the best’ product, but a laminate with a heavy commercial wear layer will cost significantly more than a lighter-traffic residential product that will more than handle the load from even the most active family,” Fenton says.

3. What’s the difference between SPC and WPC in vinyl plank or vinyl tile?

SPC stands for stone polymer core and WPC stands for wood polymer core.

Basically one core is based on stone, the other on wood. But don’t let that fool you, both are very durable and waterproof. Even among the various SPC and WPC options, the cores can be composed differently. Look at the exact product you’re considering to see if its composition will work for your needs.

4. What are the floor cleaning methods for different types of flooring?

“This is a very broad topic,” Fenton says. “When you buy the flooring, cleaning instructions will be included. Always follow manufacturer recommendations so you don’t use a product that could damage your floor.”

5. Can dogs’ nails scratch hardwood floors? Can urine damage them?

Yes, on both counts.

Despite the name, hardwood is quite soft in terms of the wear layer. For flooring that continues looking as great as the day it’s installed, hardwood isn’t the best choice for pets.

However, many people do have hardwood and pets. They either refinish it as needed, or live with the character that’s created by their pets. If your pet has an accident on your hardwood floor its best to clean it up as soon as possible. The longer it sits, the more likely it is to cause damage.

