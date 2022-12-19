Boxing Week has arrived early at this Comox Valley appliance store

A new stove may be too big to fit under the tree but that doesn’t mean this isn’t the best time to get cooking on that new appliance purchase.

Boxing Week has arrived early at Parker’s Appliances & More, the Comox Valley’s locally owned, family-run store – with the deals on now, right through Jan. 4!

So if you’ve been waiting for the final sales of the year before making that big purchase or having the kids home for the holidays has finally sent your old washer and dryer to the appliance graveyard, Dustin Parker and his Courtenay team have you covered!

In fact, you have not one, but 4 fantastic ways to save on those big ticket items:

Buy 4 and save $400 – Save $400 when you buy any four or more qualifying kitchen appliances, so if you’ve been waiting to finish that kitchen renovation with some shiny new kitchen toys, now’s the time to finally outfit your kitchen with your dream appliances! Buy 3 and save $300 – Buy any three qualifying kitchen appliance and instantly save $300! From stoves to fridges this is a perfect excuse to upgrade into your kitchen! Buy 2 and save $200 – Need to replace some of those aging appliances but not all of them? This is the Boxing Week promotion for you! Save $200 when you buy any two qualifying kitchen appliances. Save $100 on big brand washer and dryer sets – Winter can really wear down an aging washer and dryer! With all the muddy, wet clothing and extra loads from frequent changes, some older machines just might decide that this holiday will be their last! If your washer and dryer has kicked the proverbial bucket this season, Parker’s has a Boxing Week deal just for you! Buy any eligible Whirlpool or Maytag washer and dryer set and receive $100 off the final price.

Parker’s Appliances & More is offering these as well as other deals and promotions right through the holidays, so be sure to check out their website and social media for more information and updates on deals and promotions! For details on these and other holiday promotions make sure to contact them here or chat with one of their friendly in-store sales associates for instant savings, and a list of available qualifying models!

