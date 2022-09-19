Choosing the right flooring: From nightmare chore to your dream project

End of the Roll Courtenay owner Jason McKinnon and manager Blair Fenton can help make choosing the right flooring a dream.

Choosing the right flooring to fit the overall design scheme of your home build or renovation project can be difficult.

With such a huge selection of colours, styles and textures available in all of the different flooring categories, flooring today has become a designer’s dream – but for many making the right choice can be a nightmare.

We chatted with the local experts for their tips to make the process easier:

1. Colour matching – One of the most important aspects in choosing flooring is colour matching. “The best way to ensure they match with your paint and furniture palette is to collect swatches and bring those colours into your flooring centre,” says Blair Fenton, from End of the Roll Flooring Centre in Courtenay. “This way you can compare the different tones and shades and determine whether the lighter or darker option may be preferable.”

Still can’t decide? Ask your flooring advisor whether you can take a small sample piece home to help you visualize the final result.

2. Texture and material – New products, trends and technologies are constantly evolving, meaning the choices you had a few years ago have likely improved. You may want to consider luxury vinyl, for example, one great example of a relatively new option on the market that has numerous benefits.

Perhaps you once thought tile was the only option for your bathroom? You’ll now find laminates and vinyls that may better suit your preferences, with the added benefit of greater affordability or durability.

“Come in and speak with one of our flooring advisors,” Fenton says. “We’ll help you get the right product for your kitchen, for your family pets, or if you just want that classic hardwood look in a more durable product.”

3. Choosing a brand – Unlike other products, brand names in flooring are not as heavily promoted. However, that doesn’t mean that all flooring products are created equal.

When you purchase flooring from End of the Roll, for example, you’re getting brand name flooring from North America’s leading manufacturers and suppliers. If you have questions about flooring brands, you’ll have both your local team and the supplier or manufacturer to provide assistance and guidance.

4. Let the experts help – When visiting the showroom, let their expert staff take the time to get know you and understand what flooring styles will suit your lifestyle.

“Product knowledge is where we excel,” Fenton says. “Not every type of flooring is right for everyone – that’s why there are so many different choices. We can help make choosing easier.”

