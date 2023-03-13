City, sea, or suburbs? The choice could be yours!

You could win your dream home! Your Choices Lottery tickets are your chance to become a multi-millionaire. Photo courtesy Choices Lottery

You win, you choose!

When you get your tickets for the 2023 BC Children’s Hospital Choices Lottery, you’re helping fuel new medical breakthroughs for kids and families in B.C. – and you’re getting in to win some amazing prizes!

Every ticket ordered will be entered in the Grand Prize draw, with nine options of this year’s biggest winner, including home packages worth over $2.7 million. Or, take $2,300,000 tax-free cash!

Home options include big and beautiful homes in South Surrey and Langley – as well as two Vancouver home options, each worth over $2.7 million. Or, there are prize homes in the Okanagan (Kelowna and Vernon) and on Vancouver Island (Sooke and Courtenay).

“The home packages keep getting better and better every year,” said Erin Cebula, BC Children’s Hospital Foundation spokesperson. “The prize home in Ocean Park is truly spectacular. It is 4,385 sq. ft., and has five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a 20’ foyer, a private bar, wine display and two kitchens. It also comes with a yoga studio and gym.”

Each home has its own show-stopping signatures: the Langley home clocks in at 5,133 sq. ft. with seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms; the SookePoint home is perched on a cliff straddling the Pacific Ocean, with incredible everyday views; the Courtenay and Kelowna homes offer year-around living in or around picture-perfect golf course communities (Crown Isle and Sunset Ranch, respectively); the Vernon home overlooks Okanagan Lake; and the two Vancouver homes (at Grace/Westside and COCO Oakridge) provide unique opportunities to own three-bedroom dream homes in one of the world’s most desirable, livable cities.

City, sea, or suburbs… the choice is yours!

In addition to the Grand Prize Draw, there are Bonus and Early Bird draws for everyone who orders sooner – not later. And, you could win more with tickets for the Daily Cash PLUS and 50/50 PLUS extra games. (The 50/50 jackpot alone could reach a max of $2.3 million – and the winner takes half.)

Get your 2023 Choices Lottery tickets online at bcchildren.com or by phone at 604-692-2333 (or toll-free at 1-888-667-9363), or in-person at London Drugs or Save-On-Foods.

Tickets cost 3 for $100 / 6 for $175 / 9 for $250 / 20 for $500.