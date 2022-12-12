Comox real estate agents offer mentorship for the next generation

‘Committed to helping the community as much as we can’

From left, Dave Procter, Sue Russell and Meta Wood of RE/MAX Ocean Pacific Realty. The three real estate agents have established a mentorship program for the brokerage’s new agents.

When Dave Procter started working as a real estate agent in his early 20s, he was fortunate to have his father as a mentor.

“I grew a beard so I’d look older — that’s how young I was,” he laughs, but his father’s experience in the industry helped Procter get established. “When you get into the business you take a pre-licensing course through the Real Estate Board, but that’s only a few months of training. There’s a lot more to learn in order to be successful, and a good mentor can help new real estate agents get there.”

Thanks to his father’s mentorship and his own hard work, Procter has enjoyed a long, successful career in Comox Valley real estate. Now as the managing broker with RE/MAX Ocean Pacific Realty, he and two of his colleagues have established a mentorship program to help the next generation of real estate agents.

“We wanted to make a mentorship program similar to an apprenticeship in the trades — it takes four years to earn a Red Seal, and becoming a successful real estate agent often takes a similar amount of on-the-job training.”

Procter, along with colleagues Sue Russell and Meta Wood, provide mentorship for the brokerage’s new real estate agents throughout their first year. Offering advice and feedback on everything from writing effective contracts to client services. Their goal is to help new agents make a good living in a faster time frame.

RE/MAX Ocean Pacific Realty has been recognized as the most productive brokerage in the RE/MAX network across all of Canada, for the past six years, for a community of our size. While that may be intimidating to some beginner agents, Dave insists that’s not the case.

“Before any new agent joins a brokerage they should understand their options. We have a great culture here at RE/MAX Ocean Pacific, great people, all different ages.

Giving back: Over $80,000 in donations in 2022

Mentorship is just one of the ways Procter and RE/MAX Ocean Pacific Realty give back. Sales people and management at RE/MAX Ocean Pacific Realty donated over $80,000 to local community programs in 2022!

Among the largest donations last year was $19,000 in support of Habitat for Humanity.

“As agents we don’t have any special abilities to fix the affordable housing crisis, so we find other ways to support our community. It’s been very meaningful to get behind the work being done by Habitat for Humanity,” Dave says. “We are committed to helping our community as much as we can.”

2022 donations from RE/MAX Ocean Pacific Realty staff and management:

Care-a-Van/Dawn to Dawn (medical assistance for the homeless): $1000.00

Salvation Army (Tuesday lunch program): $8000.00

Y.A.N.A. (accommodation for families at Vancouver Children’s Hospital): $750.00

Everyone Deserves a Smile (care packages for the homeless): $1000.00

Habitat for Humanity (sponsor of 50/50 draw): $19,000.00

CV Heathcare Foundation (purchase of healthcare equipment): $33,000.00

BC Shellfish Festival (sponsor of event): $3150.00

Comox Valley Curling Club (billboard at arena): $340.00

RE/MAX Event Tent Placements (tent labour to install at events): $1950.00

Children’s Miracle Network (Vancouver Children’s Hospital): $17,112.34

Festival of Trees (sponsor of tree): $400.00

Black Creek Community Association: $250.00

Rotary Club (hole sponsorship): $300.00

Comox Valley Baseball Association (sponsorship of a team): $1000.00

Rotary Club of Courtenay (purchase of poinsettias for fundraiser): $1140.00

