Comox Valley gets more options for internet service

Greg Scollon, co-founder of Babbl Communications, wants to give Islanders more choice in their home internet provider and savings.

Hello, Comox Valley! You wanted more options for home internet in your community, and we heard you. Babbl internet is now available in your area.

Babbl’s contract-free home internet services offer Comox Valley residents a fresh way to get home internet with self-serve features, zero contracts, and more. Born digital, we’re on a mission to give our customers a high-quality and reliable experience that’s completely free of the strict contracts required by traditional providers.

“As a digital-first company, Babbl can nimbly scale and flexibly adjust to our customers’ changing needs. This ability means that, unlike the big providers, we’re able to remain cost-efficient and ensure our prices are kept to a minimum for our customers,” says Jason Speers, President and Founder of Babbl. “We’re incredibly excited to bring Babbl’s service to residents in Western Canada and we look forward to redefining the home internet experience.”

Babbl is able to achieve all of this by acting as a third-party internet service provider (ISP). As a third-party ISP, Babbl buys access to existing telecom infrastructure and creates its own internet connection. This model enables Babbl to save big on infrastructure costs and pass those savings along to its customers.

As the newest home internet provider in the Comox Valley, Babbl is excited to bring its services to the unique needs of your community. Whether you’re a remote worker, a student or weekend Netflix warrior, Babbl’s suite of plans is designed to meet all home internet needs.

