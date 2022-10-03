DIY appliance care to avoid costly repairs

Regular cleaning can improve energy efficiency and prolong the life of your appliances

Lisa and Dustin Parker from Parker's Appliances and More. Lisa and Dustin Parker have served the Comox Valley community for four years from Parker's Appliances and More, selling all major home appliances from the Courtenay store.

We rely on household appliances every day, and it’s extremely disruptive when they break. Major repairs require a qualified service technician and are often so costly that it’s wiser to buy a new appliance — not to mention the time and inconvenience of struggling to complete daily chores without an essential appliance.

“Simple, regular cleaning and maintenance can significantly extend the life of your appliance, and prevent a lot of unexpected breakdowns,” says Dustin Parker from Courtenay’s Parker’s Appliances and More. “You don’t have to be particularly handy — these tips are things that any homeowner can do.”

Range (oven/stove): Clean the inside of your oven every three months, and immediately after major food spills. If your electric burner won’t turn on, check to see that the burner prongs have a tight connection. If a burner won’t ignite on your gas stove, try using a toothbrush to clean food spills from the igniter.

Clean the inside of your oven every three months, and immediately after major food spills. If your electric burner won’t turn on, check to see that the burner prongs have a tight connection. If a burner won’t ignite on your gas stove, try using a toothbrush to clean food spills from the igniter. Refrigerator: Dust can significantly reduce your cooling system’s efficiency, and cause serious damage. Clean behind your refrigerator and freezer two to four times per year. “Your fridge’s coils are either on the back, or behind the front grill at the bottom of the appliance. Use a cleaning brush and vacuum to clear the dust,” Dustin says. Wipe down the door seal (also known as a gasket) at least twice a year to ensure your doors close properly and to avoid a costly gasket replacement. If your fridge has a water dispenser or ice maker, remember to change the water filter every six months.

Dust can significantly reduce your cooling system’s efficiency, and cause serious damage. Clean behind your refrigerator and freezer two to four times per year. “Your fridge’s coils are either on the back, or behind the front grill at the bottom of the appliance. Use a cleaning brush and vacuum to clear the dust,” Dustin says. Wipe down the door seal (also known as a gasket) at least twice a year to ensure your doors close properly and to avoid a costly gasket replacement. If your fridge has a water dispenser or ice maker, remember to change the water filter every six months. Dishwasher: Have you ever cleaned your food filter? Pull out the lower rack and remove the filter cover inside your dishwasher, then clean the screen. Perform a deep cleaning by placing a cup of white vinegar on the top rack, and running the dishwasher on a hot water setting. Like your fridge, the dishwasher’s door gasket should be regularly cleaned to prevent leaks.

Have you ever cleaned your food filter? Pull out the lower rack and remove the filter cover inside your dishwasher, then clean the screen. Perform a deep cleaning by placing a cup of white vinegar on the top rack, and running the dishwasher on a hot water setting. Like your fridge, the dishwasher’s door gasket should be regularly cleaned to prevent leaks. Laundry: Avoid a costly repair to the door switch by gently closing the lid or door to your washer and dryer. Continuously slamming the lid can break the switch. Regularly clean your dryer’s lint filter and dryer vent. “If you use dryer sheets, your filter can become clogged with a nearly invisible film. If you put the screen under running water and it doesn’t flow through easily, wipe it down with soapy water and a brush,” Dustin says. Did you know that washers also have lint traps? Refer to your owner’s manual for help finding it — it may be along the top rim of the washer drum, inside the centre agitator or at the end of the drainage hose. High-Efficiency washers don’t have a lint trap (a self-cleaning pump filter automatically removes lint) but running an empty wash cycle once a month will help flush excess lint from the filter.

“The first step to proper appliance care is to read your owner’s manual. It’s a great resource, and it’s worth consulting before trying anything new,” Dustin says.

