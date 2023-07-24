Drive smart: Boosting efficiency with new tech

Vehicle technology has driven home more than in-dash touch-screens and innovative safety features. It’s also created vehicles that are far and away more efficient than previous models.

And as fuel prices continue to hover near record highs, and concern about emissions increases, it’s no surprise that drivers are looking for alternatives to their older rides.

“We’re hearing it more and more,” says Nissan Courtenay sales manager Matt Powsey. “Gas prices aren’t dropping significantly any time soon, so people are looking for more efficient options, whether that’s still in a traditional vehicle or electric.”

The good news is that whether you’re eying a sportier design for two or a roadtrip-worthy ride for hockey tournaments and trips to the lake, there’s likely a design that will get you where you want to go, for less fuel than you’re burning now. Even the electric vehicles have far more range than they used to!

Stylish and comfortable, with a variety of safety features ideal for the city, the 2023 Nissan Versa starts at just $22,347, with a combined fuel economy of up to 6.7L/100km, for example.

Get more room – without spending a lot more on fuel – with the longstanding Sentra and Altima, both earning ratings of up to 7.9L/100km or less for combined fuel efficiency. Even the Maxima, with 300 horsepower and 400+ litres of trunk capacity, records a highway fuel rating of up to 7.9L/100km.

On the compact end of the crossover spectrum, the sporty five-seater Nissan Kicks earns up to 7.2 L/100km combined fuel economy. Or, boost your cargo space with SUVs like the popular Rogue (7.6L/100km) and Qashqai (8L/100km), ideal both for city driving or hitting the open road.

The Pathfinder, which gives you up to 6,000 pounds of towing capacity, clocks in at 11.6L/100km for city driving and 9.2L/100km on the highway. Need the hauling capacity of a truck? The Frontier begins at a combined 11.6/100km.

No matter which vehicle you drive, how you drive it will also impact your fuel consumption. Proper maintenance and ensuring tires are correctly inflated will go a long way to keeping your vehicle at optimal efficiency.

Other tips include limiting idling, maintaining stead speeds and removing unneeded items – like those hockey bags after the rink!

Going electric?

Of course, the most fuel-efficient way to get around these days is to go electric.

The Nissan Leaf has been one of the stand-out leaders in the electric vehicle game. New for 2023, the redesigned Leaf offers sleek lines and hatchback convenience, plus an electric range of up to 342km, fast and easy charging and innovative tools to help stretch that battery power even further. (Ease any range anxiety with a comprehensive map of a the chargers across Canada and the U.S. at with ChargeHub.)

