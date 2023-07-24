Drive smart: Boosting efficiency with new tech

Courtenay dealership shares how better mileage, EVs and savvy driving can make a difference

The team at Courtenay Nissan will help get you into a fuel-efficient new ride. Courtenay Nissan photo

Vehicle technology has driven home more than in-dash touch-screens and innovative safety features. It’s also created vehicles that are far and away more efficient than previous models.

And as fuel prices continue to hover near record highs, and concern about emissions increases, it’s no surprise that drivers are looking for alternatives to their older rides.

“We’re hearing it more and more,” says Nissan Courtenay sales manager Matt Powsey. “Gas prices aren’t dropping significantly any time soon, so people are looking for more efficient options, whether that’s still in a traditional vehicle or electric.”

The good news is that whether you’re eying a sportier design for two or a roadtrip-worthy ride for hockey tournaments and trips to the lake, there’s likely a design that will get you where you want to go, for less fuel than you’re burning now. Even the electric vehicles have far more range than they used to!

Stylish and comfortable, with a variety of safety features ideal for the city, the 2023 Nissan Versa starts at just $22,347, with a combined fuel economy of up to 6.7L/100km, for example.

Get more room – without spending a lot more on fuel – with the longstanding Sentra and Altima, both earning ratings of up to 7.9L/100km or less for combined fuel efficiency. Even the Maxima, with 300 horsepower and 400+ litres of trunk capacity, records a highway fuel rating of up to 7.9L/100km.

On the compact end of the crossover spectrum, the sporty five-seater Nissan Kicks earns up to 7.2 L/100km combined fuel economy. Or, boost your cargo space with SUVs like the popular Rogue (7.6L/100km) and Qashqai (8L/100km), ideal both for city driving or hitting the open road.

The Pathfinder, which gives you up to 6,000 pounds of towing capacity, clocks in at 11.6L/100km for city driving and 9.2L/100km on the highway. Need the hauling capacity of a truck? The Frontier begins at a combined 11.6/100km.

No matter which vehicle you drive, how you drive it will also impact your fuel consumption. Proper maintenance and ensuring tires are correctly inflated will go a long way to keeping your vehicle at optimal efficiency.

Other tips include limiting idling, maintaining stead speeds and removing unneeded items – like those hockey bags after the rink!

Going electric?

Of course, the most fuel-efficient way to get around these days is to go electric.

The Nissan Leaf has been one of the stand-out leaders in the electric vehicle game. New for 2023, the redesigned Leaf offers sleek lines and hatchback convenience, plus an electric range of up to 342km, fast and easy charging and innovative tools to help stretch that battery power even further. (Ease any range anxiety with a comprehensive map of a the chargers across Canada and the U.S. at with ChargeHub.)

To learn more and test drive your next vehicle today, stop by Courtenay Nissan at 535 Silverdale Cresc. You can also browse the in-stock lineup of new and pre-owned vehicles at courtenaynissan.com.

READ MORE: Comox Valley local is behind the wheel at Courtenay dealership

AutoscarsComox ValleyElectric vehiclesImpress Branded ContentSUVsTrucks

Most Read

Previous story
Urban Corner welcomes 3 new businesses to the growing Comox community

Just Posted

Comox Valley RCMP. File photo
ATV crash on Mount Washington claims life of driver, passenger injured

Dignitaries and former and current military members gathered July 20 for an official groundbreaking ceremony for the Vampire Pavillion in Comox. From left to right: HCol. Robert Quartermain, project lead Dave Mellin, North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney, Col. (Ret’d) Sid Burrows, 19 Wing Comm. Col. J. P. Gagnon, 19 Wing Chief Warrant Officer Donald Farr and Vampire Pavilion committee lead Maj. Kevin Stevens. Photo by Erin Haluschak/Black Press
Comox Vampire groundbreaking to preserve military history

A marbled murrelet is shown in mid flight over the waters near Mitlenatch Island, B.C., in this undated handout photo. Bird watcher Royann Petrell, a retired University of B.C. assocate professor, is pushing the provincial government to create protected wildlife habitat areas to help sustain the threatened population of the marbled murrelet on Vancouver Island. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Deb Freeman
Island professor pushing marbled murrelet old growth habitat protection plan

The Hilo Hawaiian steel guitar at Tim Rooney’s workshop at the beginning of its restoration process. Photo via Facebook/Tim.Rooney
The intriguing journey of Courtenay’s thrifted century-old guitar