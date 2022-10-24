Embracing movement, exploration, connection… and healthy competition at any age!

Berwick Retirement Communities was proud to be title sponsor of the 55+ BC Games, held in Victoria this September.

The power of sport transcends all ages of our society. At Berwick Retirement Communities, active living underpins everything that happens on a daily basis, whether through sport or more casual activity. That’s why they were thrilled to be title sponsor for the 55+ BC Games, held in Victoria this September.

“Our involvement in these Games was a natural fit given it aligns with what we see in the residents that live in the eight communities we have across British Columbia. At Berwick, it is our intentional passion to nurture a lifestyle that embraces movement, exploration, and connection,” says Lesley Sikorski, Director, Sales & Marketing for Berwick Retirement Communities.

The Games were a tremendous opportunity to celebrate and support healthy adults aged 55 and up through fun and competitive sport and recreation activities. Being locally owned and operated in Victoria BC, the Denford family has always been a strong community partner.

“There’s a shared understanding that when communities thrive through events like these Games, the roots of long-term success are deepened to the benefit of many,” Sikorski says.

In addition to financial support, as 55+ BC Games title sponsor, Berwick provided a team of 30 volunteers (both residents and staff) which supported athletes and spectators throughout the games.

Never let age get in the way of your passion

Cindy Zimmer, a team member at Berwick Royal Oak in Saanich, was impressed by the energy and spirit of the athletes across all events at the 55+ Games.

“I’ve been inspired after hearing many stories of athletes who didn’t start their sport until later in life, or who’ve been pursuing their sport since they were a child. It’s shown me to never let age get in the way of your passion and dreams for personal goals,” she says. “The highlight for me was dancing with everyone at the Roundhouse and seeing the smiles. Everyone was having a great time.”

In addition to financial support, as 55+ BC Games title sponsor, Berwick provided a team of 30 volunteers (both residents and staff) which supported athletes and spectators throughout the games:

Assisted with activation at eight sport venues, plus opening ceremonies, street festival and Rock the Roundhouse events.

Awarded medals and ‘bubly’ at medal ceremonies.

Hosted an interactive photo booth.

Provided protein bars and sports drinks to athletes, plus all the snacks for more than 800 volunteers over four days.

Assisted with transportation, driving athletes to and from competitions throughout greater Victoria.

“One of our main goals was to add to the community and competitive spirit of sport. We brought lots of energy, cheered loud and created a fun environment for both athletes and volunteers!” says Melissa Braun, Active Living & Marketing Project Coordinator for Berwick Retirement Communities.

Sport offers new opportunities to connect

Berwick House resident Wayne Swanson says the 55+ Games were a fun and social volunteer event.

“The participants were there to have a good time and it was nice to interact and joke around with them, as well as with other volunteers from the Berwick communities.”

Melissa Rojas, team member at Berwick Royal Oak, felt the same way about the connections she made at the Games. “I was able to meet both participants of the games and other Berwick workers from different locations. If I have the opportunity to continue supporting activities like this, I will be thrilled.”

“The athletes of these Games embody the competitive spirit that sport brings out in all of us. But more importantly through these games many have formed new kinships and connections that will become part of their life for years to come,” Sikorski says. “We’re proud to have been involved with the Games alongside our fellow sponsors and volunteers.”

Berwick has eight resort-style independent living communities in British Columbia, seven of which are on Vancouver Island. Berwick’s latest community, Berwick Parksville, opened in the summer and is now home to over 150 active older adults.

FitnessSeniorsseniors housing