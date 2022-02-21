Find the perfect mobility scooter to enjoy summer in the Comox Valley!

Phil and business partner Rhiannon Dawkins have filled North Island Medical Mobility with a wide variety of scooters to help their customers get out exploring.

The days are getting longer, the weather’s getting warmer and it looks like the last of the snow is behind us. This year’s spring fever is likely even stronger, with hope on the horizon that the latest pandemic wave is waning.

“After a long period of uncertainty, many seniors I work with these days are full of excitement, and eager to get back outside,” says Phil Adams, co-owner of North Island Medical Mobility.

That’s why Phil and business partner Rhiannon Dawkins have filled their family business with a wide variety of scooters, to help their customers get out exploring. They’ve currently got 13 models, each slightly different, so you’re sure to find one that meets your needs — and you won’t have to worry about any supply chain disruptions, since they’re already in stock.

What mobility scooter is best?

The best scooter is one that suits your individual needs, so Phil and Rhiannon will ask about your goals and help you get moving.

“Our most popular scooter is called the Trailblazer — it’s a workhorse that’s well suited to the Comox Valley. But we carry a wide range because everyone’s needs are a little bit different,” Phil says.

Larger scooters offer more power and range, but may need to be left outside stores. Smaller scooters are easier to navigate indoors, but they may not be suited to rough surfaces. Suspension: Because there are so few sidewalks in Courtenay, Phil often recommends clients opt for extra suspension and tires with deep tread. But lighter suspension and tires makes some scooters easier to pack in the car.

Because there are so few sidewalks in Courtenay, Phil often recommends clients opt for extra suspension and tires with deep tread. But lighter suspension and tires makes some scooters easier to pack in the car. Price: North Island Medical Mobility offers a range of scooters to suit any budget, and can help you shop within your insurance coverage. “We want to make the experience as low barrier as possible,” Phil says. “The majority of our selection is approved by Veteran Affairs, and we can help you understand what’s covered by Blue Cross and other insurance providers as well.”

Free at-home consultation and test drive

North Island Medical Mobility offers free consultations at their Courtenay store, in your home, at care homes and other healthcare centres. They’ll assess your needs, offer recommendations and provide information for you to consider. Take a scooter for a test drive through the neighbourhood and see if it’s a good match for your needs.

“We’ll help you every step of the way, from the initial call to delivery, repairs and servicing. If you have any questions before, during or after the consultation, we’re always happy to help.”

Find North Island Medical Mobility at #6-468 29th St. in Courtenay, or at northislandmedicalmobility.ca. Sign up for the NIMM Care Card, a membership service offering great perks to regular clients, or schedule a free consultation. Call today 250-331-5656 or email info@nimm.ca for more information, or follow them on Facebook.

