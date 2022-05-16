From north to south and east to west, mobile hearing clinic has the Island covered!

The Ears to You van can get to your door to provide you with the best in state-of-the-art hearing technology.

No matter who you are, one thing we can all agree on is that good customer service is like gold. At Ears to You, customers always come first — and the team at Ears to You are growing their business to provide an even better customer experience to even more customers.

A good Van-tage point

By expanding their team, Ears to You can now serve more people, providing a unique approach to hearing health that puts customers first. Recently, Ears to You welcomed audiologist Allison and the team is pleased to announce another addition to their team.

Joining Ears to You, Nicole is taking up the mission control responsibilities, answering calls, booking appointments, and acting as ground control for the Ears to You van and its team of experts as they cover the island from north to south and east to west. Nicole is a vital link to keeping the Ears to You team on track and on the road — meaning they can cover more ground and serve more customers.

Van about town — or wherever you live!

Anyone who lives on the Island knows it’s a big and beautiful place, with everything from cities to towns to remote locations. No matter where you live, if there’s a road, the Ears to You van can get to your door to provide you with the best in state-of-the-art hearing technology.

“The van is a true go-anywhere kind of vehicle, with a turbo-charged engine and four wheel drive, even the snow is no match for it!” says co-owner Jeff Campbell.

For Jeff, one of the perks of the job is meeting so many interesting people up and down the Island as well as the amazing places he gets to see on the road.

Sound values and sound advice

Good hearing is all part of quality of life, and Jeff and his partner Candice know that growing the business means bringing better quality of life to even more people on Vancouver Island. Your hearing is important in so many ways, whether it’s conversations with the grandkids or attending a live concert — Ears to You brings the world of sound to your door — along with the best in customer service and expertise. What more could you ask for?

Book your appointment online here, call Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic at 250-619-5746 find them on Facebook here, or email them at mobile.hearing@earstoyou.ca. Ears to You covers Duncan, Ladysmith, Nanaimo, Parksville, Qualicum, Courtenay and Campbell River and all the surrounding communities on Vancouver Island from Port Hardy to Victoria!

