GFL Environmental: Your full-service environmental solutions partner in the Comox Valley!

GFL is one of the largest comprehensive providers of waste handling services on Vancouver Island, with a host of services available in the Comox Valley.

Finding environmentally responsible disposal for different types of waste can be an overwhelming choice.

However, a one-stop solution is available: GFL Environmental.

GFL – Green For Life – is one of the largest comprehensive providers of solid, liquid and recycling waste handling services on Vancouver Island, with a host of services available in the Comox Valley.

Employing more than 300 people on the Island, their local teams have served Island communities for more than 35 years, building knowledge, industry expertise and extensive experience in quality waste management services that their customers have come to rely on.

GFL’s suite of solid waste services offers local stratas and businesses reliable, efficient and consistent disposal and recycling of non-hazardous solid waste, with an unparalleled commitment to customer service and the environment.

Effective Nov. 1, 2022, they are expanding their services in the City of Courtenay to include garbage, and recycling, complementing their existing roll-off services.

“At GFL, we’re proud to provide our customers with robust, sophisticated and environmentally conscious waste handling solutions that bring value to the communities we all share,” says GFL’s Kelsey Young. “As a North American leader in environmental solutions, one of the keys to our success lies in the diversity of our services and our unique ability to offer customers multiple integrated waste solutions as a single efficient provider.”

GFL’s transfer station, office and mechanics in Cumberland support their services in the Comox Valley. Their local collection teams work every holiday, apart from Christmas and New Year’s, to ensure minimal disruption to customers’ service schedules.

Their online portal to track payments, invoice history and collection schedules makes it easy for customers to see all their information and services in a single place.

GFL offers frontload bins, toters (wheeled carts) and roll-off dumpsters in a wide range of sizes and specifications to meet a variety of needs. Their signature bright green frontload bins allow for easy disposal of garbage, cardboard and other recyclables, and their roll-off dumpsters can hold construction debris and co-mingled recycling and are perfect for construction or renovation projects large and small.

For tighter spaces, toters can service your needs; conversely, for high volumes of waste, GFL’s compactors reduce the need for frequent site visits. Regardless of the volume of waste, GFL can provide custom-tailored services to suit your business needs in the city of Courtenay.

“In all of our diverse service offerings, GFL is known for reliability, efficiency and an unwavering focus on safety,” Young says. “Our aim is to enable the customers and communities we serve to be Green For Life by providing accessible, cost-effective and sustainable environmental solutions that help our customers meet their sustainability goals.”

Discover the GFL Advantage today – visit them at gflenv.com or reach out to Steve Frankson at 250-510-9933 or sfrankson@gflenv.com to learn more!

