Head: Custodian openings offer a pathway to career stability

COMOX VALLEY B.C. – Several exciting career opportunities are now available with Comox Valley Schools for on-call custodian positions that offer potential for growth into full-time work with benefits and a pension.

The positions are available because some dedicated staff are retiring after many years of contributing to our schools.

Russ Petersen started working as a custodian with SD 71 in 1993 and is set to retire soon. “I’ve been very fortunate over the years – this career gave me stability – a pension and benefits,” said Petersen. “It’s been a great ride. I was at Lake Trail for 20 years and it was kind of like family. At every stop I made, I got to work with awesome people.”

Custodians play a vital role in maintaining a safe learning and working environment for Comox Valley Schools students and staff.

“I enjoy the simplicity of it all. A lot of the time I work on my own. So far, its hard work but I like it,” said G.P Vanier work experience student Chedin Coleman. “I definitely see myself doing this for a living. Once I am done my work-experience in June, I’ll take a short course at NIC and then I can start my career.”

There are lots of hours available with on-call work to start that includes a stipend in lieu of benefits. This position offers the opportunity to quickly build new skills while making a difference in the well-being of our staff and students.

“The school district has amazing benefits and ideally this will be my last job before I retire,” said SD 71 C-temp custodian Carrie Jamieson. “If I had known about this job before, I would have applied years ago.”

Once custodians become classified as a C-temp, they can access benefits before landing a position with a pension.

“This job allows me a more comfortable life, I was a forestry engineer for 14 years, but now I do this, and I love it,” said Lake Trail Community School night custodian Dave Steacy. “I would have left the woods a long time ago had I known how much I enjoy doing this job.”

Learn more via support staff link here: www.comoxvalleyschools.ca/employment/

Applicants should be adaptable and ready to do physical work while on their feet throughout their shifts. Comox Valley Schools is looking for people who are easy to get along with and are team players.