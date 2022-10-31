Hearing is believing: Island mobile hearing clinic offers the right solution

That age old saying, “you get what you pay for,” may sound trite, but it’s endured because, in many cases, it’s true! There are many ways to save money that don’t have a detrimental effect on your quality of life – you can walk instead of drive and you can buy the store-brand cleaning products.

You can even buy the drugstore reading glasses if all you need is a bit of magnification and not improved eyesight for driving – in that case you’d go to your eye care professional and get a proper exam and a pair of glasses suited to your particular vision problem, right?

Is this thing on?

If you’re suffering from hearing loss, you can turn up the volume for a while, but it’s not likely a long-term solution. You could also go down to the U.S. for an over-the-counter hearing aid … but, like those drugstore glasses, it will likely have some real limitations – you may as well turn up the volume a bit more.

Like your prescription glasses that are specially made for you and fitted by a professional, hearing aids that will truly work for you need to be tailored to you and your lifestyle – it’s not just a question of making things louder!

Everyone’s sound experiences are different. Your hearing is an important part of your daily life. It allows you to communicate effectively with those around you, it helps you hear things like approaching vehicles, keeping you safe, and it means that you don’t miss out on the symphony of sound that surrounds us every day! Why would you trust that to a one-size-fits-all solution?

The Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic is a state-of-the art, fully equipped, mobile hearing unit, housed in a Sprinter van.

Truly sound advice

Over-the-counter hearing aids are a one-shot deal: “What people don’t realize,” notes Jeff Campbell, of Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic, “is that service, warranty, adjustments, yearly checkups, supplies and counselling are important factors when choosing a hearing aid and a hearing aid provider. The care that we give to each of our patients is something that over-the-counter hearing aids can never fulfill. Many patients’ hearing changes over time, and it takes a certified professional to program and service the hearing aids for each individual.”

Although the over-the-counter hearing aids are not yet available in Canada, your hearing is not a one-size-fits-all proposition. Your hearing is as unique as you – and you deserve to hear the truth – don’t trust something as important as hearing health to anyone but a professional, Registered Hearing Instrument Practitioner, like Jeff.

