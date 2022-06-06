If you love them, let them go: Courtenay business uses innovative staff reward

Family operated fireplace and patio company gives their amazing staff a much needed break!

Comox Fireplace and Patio owners Tomi and Aline Wittwer reward their employees for their hard work and dedication.

Comox Fireplace and Patio would like to thank their staff for the incredible effort that they have provided during a very challenging and sometimes difficult past two years.

“As a show of appreciation, we have decided to give our dedicated employees one paid day off per week!” says Tomi Wittwer of Comox Fireplace and Patio.

Since 1995, Comox Fireplace and Patio has been locally owned and operated in Courtenay, BC, with a mission to be the Comox Valley’s number one choice for hearth and patio retail products.

They see the long-term satisfaction of their customers as paramount in achieving this goal, and they carry it out by providing an outstanding selection of fireplaces, stoves, fireplace inserts swimming pools, swim spas, barbecues, patio furniture, and hot tubs.

They support their sales with the best in-store warranty in the industry, highly trained on-staff service technicians, and readily available parts, to best serve the Comox Valley, Campbell River, and surrounding areas on North Vancouver Island.

At Comox Fireplace and Patio they also understand that an integral part of their success lies in attracting talented, highly motivated long-term employees by offering a working environment which focuses on training, empowerment, continuous improvement, and shared success.

As such, they have decided to reward their employees’ hard work and dedication over the last two years with a paid day off per week this summer, from June 1 to August 31, 2022.

What does this mean for their clientele?

Their showroom hours during this period will be Wednesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. (formerly Tues. – Sat.) and the service department will operate Tuesday to Friday (formerly Mon. – Fri.). They will resume regular business hours starting September 1, 2022.

“The staff and management would like to thank our loyal customers, present and future, for their understanding,” Wittwer says.

“We look forward to serving you soon!”

Find out more about Comox Fireplace and Patio on Facebook and Instagram, email or give them a call at 250-338-8522, or head down to their location in Courtenay at 4911 N Island Highway.