Ignite Weight Loss Drops Review – Do Amazonian Sunrise Drops Work for Weight Loss?

Weight gain and weight loss, in our opinion, go hand-in-hand. One day you eat a lot of processed or unhealthy food and start feeling bloated; another day, you eat healthy food or a balanced diet and start feeling healthier. So, this is all part and parcel of our lives as human beings.

But what happens when this weight gain becomes unhealthy for your body?

Weight gain can cause a number of serious or chronic health diseases like Obesity. Now, to know a few reasons for unhealthy weight gain:

Eating too much-processed food

Having a sedentary lifestyle

Feeling stressed most of the time

Lack of physical activity

Health issues, etc.

Out of these, one or more than one reason could lead to weight gain.

It is very often said that weight loss can be made by doing regular physical exercise or by following diets like the Keto diet, Paleo diet, Intermittent fasting, etc. But not always these help you lose weight as you desire. That is where the role of dietary supplements comes into place.

Dietary supplements are nothing but an addition to your diet that is made up of natural and synthetic elements. These help in providing the nutrients that your body lacks or help in providing the nutrients to increase the functioning of your body. These can be in the form of tablets, gummies, pills, capsules, drops, or powder.

There exist weight loss supplements on the market to get rid of unwanted weight gain. In this article, we will be talking about one such weight loss dietary supplement – Ignite Drops.

We will discuss the product, its features, how it is working, the scientific evidence behind it, the benefits offered by it, the pricing, and the money-back guarantee. We will also mention the Ignite Drops reviews by its users and then, at last, give our opinion or review on the product.

But before beginning the detailed discussion on Ignite Drops, let us have a look at the product overview table given below.

Product Overview Product Name Ignite Drops Product Retailer ClickBank Product Category Dietary Supplement Product Form Liquid drops Quantity Per Bottle 2 Fl oz / 60 ml About Ignite Drops It is a dietary supplement that supports weight loss and boosts energy levels with the help of its powerful Amazonian Sunrise formulation. Characteristics Of Ignite Drops Natural Ingredients Organic Non-GMO Stimulant-free Gluten-free Chemical-free Non-Habit forming Good Manufacturing Practices Certified (GMP-Certified) Manufactured in an FDA-Approved Facility Made in the USA Key Ingredients Used In Ignite Drops Guarana Seed Maca Root Astragalus Root Capsicum Annuum Fruit Grapefruit Seed African Mango Eleuthero Root Gymnema Leaf Forskohlii Root Green Tea Leaf Extract Grape Seed Extract Panax Ginseng Root Benefits Of Using Ignite Drops Helps support weight loss Helps boost energy levels Helps activate the BAM 15 hormone Helps maintain the blood pressure, blood sugar, and blood cholesterol levels Helps reduce stress, anxiety, and depression How To Use Ignite Drops? You are suggested to take 10 drops of Ignite underneath your tongue in the morning daily for best results. Cost Of Ignite Drops Buy 1 Ignite Drops Bottle for $69 + additional shipping charges (Starter Pack) Buy 2 Ignite Drops Bottles + Get 1 Free Ignite Drops Bottle + 1 Free Bonus for $156 in total + additional shipping charges (Popular Pack) Buy 3 Ignite Drops Bottles + Get 2 Free Ignite Drops Bottles + 1 Free Bonus for $246 in total + free shipping (Customer Favorite Pack). Bonus Product Get a Free Bottle of ToxiClear with any buy one get one free package of Ignite Drops. Money-Back Guarantee 100% satisfaction 150-day money-back guarantee. Where to Buy Ignite Drops Official Website Of Ignite Drops

What Is Amazonian Sunrise Ignite Drops?

Ignite Drops is a dietary supplement that helps you in your weight loss journey with its Amazonian Sunrise formulation. It is one such weight loss supplement that activates the BAM 15 hormone, which in turn helps get rid of the stubborn fat in your body.

This dietary supplement works for all, irrespective of body type and age. It comes in the form of liquid drops in a bottle. One bottle of Ignite Drops contains 2 fl oz or 60 ml of the liquid solution. This one bottle lasts for 30 days easily.

The Amazonian formulation of Ignite Drops is a mix of 12 powerful ingredients that target the root cause of unhealthy weight gain. These high-quality ingredients have been chosen from the Amazon Rainforests.

This supplement helps burn fat effectively using weight loss techniques. Ignite Drops is an organic, Non-GMO, GMP-Certified, Stimulant-free, Gluten-free, Chemical-free, and Non-Habit forming. It has been manufactured in the USA in an FDA-Registered facility keeping all the safety standards in mind.

The Working Of Ignite Drops And The Scientific Evidence Behind It

The Ignite Drops weight loss supplement is made up of Amazonian Sunrise Formulation that works towards eliminating stubborn fat from your body. This supplement activates the BAM 15 hormone to instigate weight loss.

BAM 15 hormone is one such hormone that helps suppress your appetite or diet so that food cravings are reduced. The activation of this hormone also helps boost your energy levels and metabolic rate. BAM 15 suppresses the hormone Ghrelin, which is responsible for your appetite.

Ignite Drops helps you lose weight through natural processes without using any stimulants or chemicals. This supplement reduces your chances of developing obesity and other health issues by maintaining a healthy body mass index.

The process of fat-burning is triggered after consuming these liquid Ignite drops in the morning. This fat gets used by your body for fuel or energy.

The blend of 12 high-quality natural and organic ingredients in the Ignite Drops weight loss supplement makes it one of the best in the market. These 12 ingredients are – Guarana Seed, Maca Root, Astragalus Root, Capsicum Annuum Fruit, Grapefruit Seed, African Mango, Eleuthero Root, Gymnema Leaf, Forskohlii Root, Green Tea Leaf Extract, Grape Seed Extract, and Panax Ginseng Root.

The presence of:

Guarana Seed helps maintain the health of your cardiovascular system

Maca Root helps reduce anxiety and stress

Astragalus Root helps boost your energy levels

Capsicum Annuum Fruit is rich in antioxidant properties

Grapefruit Seed helps strengthen your immune system

African Mango helps improve blood circulation and flow

Eleuthero Root helps in keeping your gut strong

Gymnema Leaf helps reduce inflammation

Forskohlii Root helps lower insulin resistance and blood pressure levels

Green Tea Leaf Extract helps improve mental clarity and focus

Grape Seed Extract helps make your bones strong

Panax Ginseng Root helps reduce stress and also helps improve erectile dysfunction in men.

All of these ingredients together support weight loss and work towards maintaining your overall health.

Benefits Of Consuming Ignite Drops

The Ignite Drops weight loss supplement provides you with several health benefits due to its Amazonian Sunrise formulation. Below are the benefits Ignite offers to your body:

It aids in weight loss by activating the BAM 15 hormone.

It helps maintain a healthy body mass index.

It helps boost your energy levels throughout the day after consuming it in the morning.

It helps maintain the blood sugar levels, blood pressure, and blood cholesterol in your body.

It helps trigger the fat-burning process in your body in order to eliminate stubborn fat.

It helps maintain a healthy gut by strengthening your gut microbiota.

It helps strengthen your immune system and its response.

It reduces the risk of acquiring diseases like Obesity.

Ignite Drops Ingredients: What Makes It Work?

Ignite Drops is composed of not one but multiple potent ingredients that can help burn fat and prevent weight gain. Here is an overview of some of the many ingredients present in the supplement:

Forskohlii Root

Forskohlii root is an herbal supplement that has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for thousands of years. Forskohlii root contains a compound called forskolin, which stimulates the release of cAMP (cyclic adenosine monophosphate).

cAMP is a molecule that activates protein kinase A, which then phosphorylates proteins involved in metabolism. Phosphorylation causes them to become inactive, thus slowing down metabolic processes.

In addition, forskolin inhibits the enzyme adenylate cyclase, which produces cAMP. This means that forskolin decreases the amount of cAMP produced by cells.

Forskolin also increases the activity of AMP-activated protein kinase, which regulates cellular metabolism. AMPK is activated when ATP levels drop.

A recent study showed that forskolin could reduce body fat mass without affecting lean muscle mass. It did this by increasing energy expenditure and decreasing appetite.

Astragalus Root

Astragalus root is another ancient herbal remedy that has been used in China for over two thousand years. Astragalus root contains saponins, flavonoids, polysaccharides, amino acids, and minerals such as calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, sodium, zinc, copper, manganese, and selenium.

Saponins are compounds that form soap bubbles when they come into contact with water. Saponins are believed to stimulate immune system function and boost the production of white blood cells.

One study found that taking 500 mg of astragalus daily for 12 weeks reduced waist circumference and body fat percentage. Another study found that taking 100 mg of astragaloside IV twice per day for 8 weeks improved insulin sensitivity.

Another study found that taking 300 mg of astragaloside IV once per day for 4 months increased resting metabolic rate and decreased abdominal adipose tissue volume.

Panax Ginseng

Ginseng is one of the most popular herbs in the world. Panax ginseng is native to eastern Asia and was first cultivated in Korea more than 5,000 years ago.

The main active ingredients in Panax ginseng include ginsenosides, which are steroidal saponins. Ginsenosides appear to have many health benefits, including anti-inflammatory properties, antioxidant effects, and central nervous system stimulation.

Some research suggests that ginseng may promote weight loss. In one study, obese women took either placebo pills or capsules containing 200 mg of Korean red ginseng three times per day for 6 weeks.

After 6 weeks, participants who took ginseng lost significantly more weight than those who took placebos. The researchers believe that ginseng causes the subjects’ bodies to burn more calories at rest.

Other studies suggest that ginseng may help people lose weight by improving their overall sense of well-being. One study found that overweight adults who took 400 mg of Korean red ginseng extract daily for 3 months had lower cholesterol levels and improved glucose tolerance compared to those who took a placebo.

Another study found similar results that overweight men who took 600 mg of Korean red ginseng extract daily for 2 months experienced significant improvements in mood and self-esteem.

Eleuthero Root

Eleuthero root is an herb from Russia that has been used there for centuries. Eleuthero root contains eleutherosides, which are thought to have adaptogenic (or stress-reducing) properties. Adaptogens are natural substances that improve the ability of the body to respond to physical and emotional stress.

In one study, overweight individuals were given either a placebo pill or capsules containing 250 mg of eleuthero root extract three times per day for 10 days. After 10 days, both groups lost about 1 pound each. However, after 30 days, the group that took the eleuthero root extract continued to lose weight while the other group regained some of its weight.

This study suggests that the eleuthero root may be useful for weight loss.

Gymnema Leaves

Gymnema leaves contain gymnemic acids, which are believed to reduce appetite and increase metabolism. Gymnemic acid also appears to stimulate thyroid function.

One study found that overweight individuals who took 900 mg of Gymnema leaves three times per day for 12 weeks lost more weight than those who received a placebo.

A second study found that overweight individuals with low thyroid function who took 900 mg of Gymnema leaves three times per day lost more weight than those on a placebo.

Green Tea Extract

Green tea contains catechins, which are antioxidants that may help prevent cancer and heart disease. Green tea also contains caffeine, which can boost energy and concentration.

Several studies suggest that green tea may help you lose weight. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition found that overweight women who drank four cups of green tea daily for 8 weeks lost more weight than those who drank water instead.

Another study found that overweight individuals taking 300 mg of green tea extract twice daily for 16 weeks lost more weight than a control group.

EGCG stands for epigallocatechin gallate. This compound is found in green tea. It is thought to be responsible for many of the health benefits associated with drinking green tea.

Studies show that EGCG may help you lose weight by increasing your metabolic rate. In one study, overweight individuals who took 800 mg of EGCG daily for 4 weeks burned up to 100 extra calories during exercise. Another study found that obese individuals who took 200 mg of EGCG before meals lost more weight than those taking a placebo.

Capsicum Annuum

Capsicum annuum is another plant known as chili pepper. Capsaicin, an active ingredient in peppers, stimulates your brain’s “reward center” and makes you feel full. It also increases your metabolic rate.

Studies show that capsicums may help you lose weight by increasing your metabolic rate. In one study, overweight individuals who ate two tablespoons of ground hot peppers before meals every day for 4 weeks lost more weight than they would have if they had eaten a placebo.

African Mango

The African mango tree grows throughout Africa. The fruit of this tree contains mangiferin, a compound that helps lower cholesterol levels.

Two studies found that overweight people who consumed 400 mg of mangiferin daily for 6 weeks lost more weight than those who took a placebo.

How To Use Ignite Drops?

As per the maker of Ignite Drops, you are suggested to consume 10 drops of this supplement underneath your tongue daily in the morning. A glass dropper is provided to measure 10 drops exactly from the bottle.

The Ignite Drops bottle for weight loss 60 ml liquid solution. Recommended consumption of this dietary supplement for at least a few weeks would provide you with the best results.

Side Effects And Caution:

The maker of Ignite lists a few precautions that have to be kept in mind before consuming this supplement:

Consult your health professional if you are suffering from a prevailing medical health condition.

Do not exceed the dosage of the supplement without consultation.

Children below 18 years of age should not consume this supplement.

Pregnant, Lactating, or Nursing women should consume this supplement without consultation with a health professional.

Where Can You Purchase Ignite Drops?

Ignite Drops can be bought from its official website only as the maker of this supplement has not authorized any other platform to sell it. The official website of Ignite offers the product at discounted rates.

What Is The Cost Of Ignite Drops?

You can buy Ignite Drops for weight loss from its official website in the form of the following 3 packages:

Starter Pack: Buy 1 Ignite Drops Bottle for $69. You will have to pay additional shipping charges for this pack.

Popular Pack: Buy 2 Ignite Drops Bottles for $156. You get 1 free Ignite Drops bottle and 1 free bonus along with this pack. You have to pay additional shipping charges.

Customer Favorite Pack: Buy 3 Ignite Drops Bottles for $246. You get 2 free Ignite Drops bottles and 1 free bonus along with this pack. You have to pay zero shipping charges.

Bonus Products

On the purchase of any buy one get one free (BOGO) package of Ignite Drops, you get a bottle of ToxiClear as a free bonus.

ToxiClear is a dietary supplement that is a powerful natural detoxifier for your body. It supports the health of your gut and also improves digestion. One bottle of ToxiClear contains 60 capsules.

You are suggested to consume these capsules in the evening so that when you take the Ignite drops the next day in the morning, your body is completely cleansed and detoxified.

The regular price of the ToxiClear dietary supplement is $129.

Is There A Money-Back Guarantee Offered On Ignite Drops?

You get the Ignite Drops supplement for natural weight loss from its official website with an assured 150-day, 100% satisfaction money-back guarantee, thus making the product absolutely risk-free.

So, in case you are unsatisfied with the product, you can return the Ignite Drops bottles, whether empty, used, or unused, by contacting their customer support team at support@ignitedrops.com. You will receive the complete amount you invested in buying this product within 48 hours of the product being returned back to the team.

What Are The Customer Reviews About Ignite Drops?

The consumption of Ignite Drops has helped many customers around the globe by helping them lose weight naturally with the help of its Amazonian Sunrise formulation.

Several Ignite Drops reviews by consumers state that Ignite Drops is one of the best weight loss supplements they have tried. This product has helped men and women of all ages and body types lose weight without following strict diets. It has helped eliminate stubborn fat from their body by activating the BAM 15 hormone.

The Ignite Drops ingredients have helped them burn fat, maintain blood pressure, sugar, and cholesterol levels, detoxify their bodies, reduce inflammation, boost energy and metabolic rates, strengthen the immune system, etc.

This dietary supplement is known to follow a holistic approach toward maintaining the overall health of the human body.

Final Verdict

In the end, it can be said that the Amazonian Sunrise formulation of Ignite Drops makes weight loss easier and quicker. The product’s customer reviews are a testimony to its several health benefits for maintaining their overall health.

The product is also trustworthy and risk-free. So, purchase Ignite Drops from its official website and try it out for yourself!