In the market for new flooring? Ask these 3 questions first!

At End of the Roll Flooring Centre in Courtenay they can help make the final the final stage of your renovation go quickly and smoothly.

If you’re a home owner or builder who’s undertaken a home build or renovation, you know that installing flooring is usually the last part of the project.

By the time you’ve reached the final stages of the job, you’ll likely want the home-stretch to go smoothly and efficiently.

With that in mind, we checked in with the local flooring professionals at End of the Roll Flooring Centre in Courtenay for their top 3 questions to ask before choosing your flooring.

1. What are some current trends?

“Laminate has improved drastically,” says Blair Fenton, End of the Roll manager. “You can now get water-resistant boards in a massive selection of different styles. Luxury vinyl planks are more durable than ever thanks to stone-core technology. The boards literally have stone built into the flooring to make it rock-solid.”

Other more traditional flooring options also find a welcome place in today’s homes, including hardwood, carpets, resilient vinyls, laminates and tiles – options always in stock at End of the Roll. Working directly with North America’s leading manufacturers, ordering large quantities for multiple locations, they offer the selection you want, at the right price.

It also means that unlike other stores there’s no need to spend time looking at small samples, then ordering and waiting for materials to come in, because they have your flooring in store.

At End of the Roll Courtenay they have a fully stocked show room ensuring cash-and-carry on most purchases.

“With recent supply chain issues shipping can take a while,” Fenton says. “But for the most popular styles and colours, we almost always have a good amount of stock on hand.”

2. How many square feet do I need?

You’ll always want extra. For most DIY jobs, 10 to 15 per cent extra is suggested as you’ll always lose some square footage of the product to cuts. And with DIY, there are always a few mis-cuts (Don’t sweat it, it happens!) so order a little more than if you were getting it professionally installed. End of the Roll has an online calculator to help you figure out how much is enough.

3. Can I install myself or do I need professionals?

In many cases you can if you have the ability to do so. Some products are more DIY-friendly than others. Hardwood and tile can be much more difficult to install than a click-together plank or a very DIY friendly loose-lay vinyl. However, you’ll often void any warranty on products you install incorrectly.

If you’re looking for professional installation, at End of the Roll they’re happy to help make arrangements for that. They work with several independent installers who have a proven track record and will deliver a quality job.

“Since flooring is usually the last stage of a renovation, we basically help people cross the finish line easily and quickly!” Fenton says.

