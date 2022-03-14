Island mobile-hearing clinic has a Van-do attitude and a cure for pain at the pumps

While the old adage, “what goes up must come down,” applies in so many situations, it certainly can’t be said of gas prices — they’re at record highs and showing no signs of falling.

Do you feel like you need to take out a loan to fill up your vehicle? Should the pumps read “Regular: Arm, Midgrade: Leg, Supreme: Both?” Does it feel like your car’s value doubles when you fill it up?

Sure, that’s all a bit of an exaggeration, but it’s still a financial hit — especially if you need your vehicle to get around. Suddenly, going out to do basic things has taken on an added cost — and there are some things that we just need to do, like looking after hearing health — and that’s where Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic can help!

Van-ciful thinking?

Before you break out that old bicycle in the garage (you know the one — you haven’t ridden it in years, the tires are flat and the last time you rode it, the brakes were questionable and the seat was beyond uncomfortable) give Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic a call!

If you need a hearing check-up or know someone who does, then Ears to You is for you — and they do the driving too! Jeff Campbell and his wife and business partner, Candice May, will come right to you, with their fully equipped mobile hearing clinic, so you can save time and money without sacrificing an expert hearing evaluation and top-notch professional care. Jeff notes,”I get lots of questions about hearing devices available online! It’s so important to have a hearing professional assess your hearing issue — it’s not only the product that makes a difference, it’s the expertise — so you get a perfect fit for you!”

It’s more than a Van-tasy!

Not only is this the most convenient way to get your hearing checked, it also means that you can save that precious petrol for another time. Jeff and Candice have thought of everything, including a wheelchair lift for those with mobility issues in their fully appointed clinic on wheels. Appointments include a full needs assessment followed by any necessary prescription recommendations. Follow-up appointments to ensure your hearing aids are working properly come right to you too.

Without any more Van-fare — book your appointment today

Make your appointment today or find out more on the Ears to You website here. Call them at 250-619-5746 or email them at mobile.hearing@earstoyou.ca. Find them on Facebook here.

Ears to You covers Duncan, Ladysmith, Nanaimo, Parksville, Qualicum, Courtenay and Campbell River and all the surrounding communities on Vancouver Island from Port Hardy to Victoria!

