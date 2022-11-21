Island mobile hearing clinic rolls out the red carpet for you — right to your door

Jeff and his Ears to You team bring their production right to your door, rolling out the red carpet to ensure you can hear the soundtrack to your life at any volume.

Sometimes a really good idea becomes a reality. When Jeff Campbell started Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic, he had a simple plan: to bring the best in personal hearing care right to your door.

So he planned and he worked and…if this was a movie of the week, we’d cut to the montage scene that shows a determined, underdog, working-class boxer from Philadelphia out training set to Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger,” but it’s not! This is a far more inspiring story of affordable mobile hearing care and one man’s vision.

We often rely on reviews before we go to a movie — or even watch it on a streaming service. With so many online-reviewing platforms, there is just no sugar coating the good, the bad and the ugly in terms of reviews (that was definitely not a movie reference). Afterall, we don’t want to invest time and money in something that doesn’t work for us — we watch movies to enjoy ourselves—and you don’t want to miss a single line of dialogue.

Tell it like it is

The same principle applies to finding the right hearing healthcare provider, except it’s just a little more significant that being stuck watching a bad movie: this is about hearing your world properly!

The reviews for Ears to You speak volumes — they don’t need Dolby sound or a jazzy soundtrack, and no clever script treatment either. Google reviews gives Ears to You a five-star rating, giving them top billing on the marquee.

Barb, posting a few months ago, notes that, “I had hearing aids before but they never felt right and didn’t seem to do much. So I quit wearing them. Then I heard about Ears to You and Jeff… and decided to try again. I am so glad I did. The ability to use Bluetooth and to tailor my listening to the situation… is beyond cool. I highly recommend Jeff.”

Louise posted recently, “5+ stars to this business and Audiologist Stephanie Renaas. Stephanie is not only fully qualified and knowledgeable but can fully empathize with all her clients!”

Thelma notes that she, “Had a very positive, enlightening experience. Not only was Jeff professional and respectful, he listened to my concerns and helped me make sound decisions. There was no pressure to purchase… Jeff presented the options geared to my hearing issues. The aids I chose were approximately half the cost of other clinics and I had the luxury of curb-side service. Thanks Jeff!”

Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic serves Duncan, Ladysmith, Nanaimo, Parksville, Qualicum, Courtenay and Campbell River and all the surrounding communities on Vancouver Island!

Taking the show on the road

Jeff and his team bring their production on the road — right to your door — and they know how to roll out the red carpet. After all, you are the star of your own show, and you should be able to hear the soundtrack at any volume — low or high.

Make your appointment today or find out more on the Ears to You website here. Call them at 250-619-5746 or email them at mobile.hearing@earstoyou.ca. Find them on Facebook here.

