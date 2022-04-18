Candice May and Jeff Campbell bring hearing healthcare to you with their Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic.

Island Mobile hearing clinic springs into action with sound advice!

When spring rolls around and we finally say goodbye to the dark days of winter, there’s a renewed sense of energy. Longer, lighter days, warmer weather, and more sunshine make us want to get out there and do something — a feeling that’s doubled as we gain more freedoms as pandemic restrictions lift — and you don’t want to miss a thing!

Don’t miss a thing

Socializing and enjoying the many events in our Island communities means enjoying every nuance of sound — and if you’re dealing with hearing loss, you might be missing out! The experts at Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic can make sure you don’t miss a sound — the conversation around the family dinner table, the sound of the kids playing outside, or the wonder and depth of a symphony concert or your granddaughter’s first piano recital — your hearing is important for enjoying life to the fullest.

Tune in — from symphony to birdsong

Jeff and Candice bring their expertise to you — so you can keep working on that spring cleaning or garden tidy — whatever you fancy. Their van is a fully equipped, totally modern, state-of-the art, hearing clinic that comes to your door. They will do a full hearing assessment and prescribe you with the right hearing device to suit your needs.

“There is so much out there to take in, and sound is a rich tapestry — especially on the Island!” Jeff notes.

Enjoy nature’s symphony or take in a live show at the many great local theatres like the Chemainus Theatre’s coming production of Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps — you don’t want to miss a single twist — or the Port Theatre hosting the Vancouver Island Symphony’s Pictures at an Exhibition. No matter what’s music to your ears, your hearing plays a big role in enjoying life!

The Ears to You van is a fully equipped, state-of-the art hearing clinic that comes to your door.

With the expert knowledge at Ears to You, you won’t miss a note. What are you waiting for? Enjoy every moment and hear every sound — give the great team at Ears to You a call today to book your hearing consultation that comes to you.

Book your appointment online here, call Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic at 250-619-5746 find them on Facebook here, or email them at mobile.hearing@earstoyou.ca. Ears to You covers Duncan, Ladysmith, Nanaimo, Parksville, Qualicum, Courtenay and Campbell River and all the surrounding communities on Vancouver Island from Port Hardy to Victoria!

