Island Mobile hearing clinic springs into action with sound advice!

When spring rolls around and we finally say goodbye to the dark days of winter, there’s a renewed sense of energy. Longer, lighter days, warmer weather, and more sunshine make us want to get out there and do something — a feeling that’s doubled as we gain more freedoms as pandemic restrictions lift — and you don’t want to miss a thing!

Don’t miss a thing

Socializing and enjoying the many events in our Island communities means enjoying every nuance of sound — and if you’re dealing with hearing loss, you might be missing out! The experts at Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic can make sure you don’t miss a sound — the conversation around the family dinner table, the sound of the kids playing outside, or the wonder and depth of a symphony concert or your granddaughter’s first piano recital — your hearing is important for enjoying life to the fullest.

Tune in — from symphony to birdsong

Jeff and Candice bring their expertise to you — so you can keep working on that spring cleaning or garden tidy — whatever you fancy. Their van is a fully equipped, totally modern, state-of-the art, hearing clinic that comes to your door. They will do a full hearing assessment and prescribe you with the right hearing device to suit your needs.

“There is so much out there to take in, and sound is a rich tapestry — especially on the Island!” Jeff notes.

Enjoy nature’s symphony or take in a live show at the many great local theatres like the Chemainus Theatre’s coming production of Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps — you don’t want to miss a single twist — or the Port Theatre hosting the Vancouver Island Symphony’s Pictures at an Exhibition. No matter what’s music to your ears, your hearing plays a big role in enjoying life!

The Ears to You van is a fully equipped, state-of-the art hearing clinic that comes to your door.

READ MORE: Island mobile-hearing clinic has a Van-do attitude and a cure for pain at the pumps

With the expert knowledge at Ears to You, you won’t miss a note. What are you waiting for? Enjoy every moment and hear every sound — give the great team at Ears to You a call today to book your hearing consultation that comes to you.

Book your appointment online here, call Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic at 250-619-5746 find them on Facebook here, or email them at mobile.hearing@earstoyou.ca. Ears to You covers Duncan, Ladysmith, Nanaimo, Parksville, Qualicum, Courtenay and Campbell River and all the surrounding communities on Vancouver Island from Port Hardy to Victoria!

Health and wellness