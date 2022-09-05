‘Life-affirming and transformative:’ Compassionate giving provides vital end-of-life-care

About 75 per cent of funds the Comox Valley Hospice Society needs to provide hospice care and programs comes directly from the community’s compassionate giving, notes Executive Director Jane Sterk.

Hospice care is a vital part of the medical landscape in the Comox Valley, serving both those nearing end of life and their loved ones, yet the vast majority of funding for that care comes from the community.

That end-of-life care reaches far beyond the new Aitken Community Hospice, a purpose-built hospice overlooking the Courtenay estuary that increases available hospice beds to six from four. Care is also provided to those who choose to finish their journey at home, and those who are in hospital.

And in addition to care addressing patients’ physical needs, counsellors and volunteers also support the emotional and psychological needs of individuals and their families, in areas such as anticipatory grief, having important end-of-life conversations, and grieving after a loved one’s passing.

Your gift is vital

While there are many ways to give to the Comox Valley Hospice, from bequests and in memoriam donations to special events, a key source of funding for the Society is supporters’ regular monthly donations.

“It really provides us with some stable funding,” Sterk explains. “Because 75 per cent of our funding comes from donations and fundraising events, having these regular monthly donations provides some predictability and helps us in planning.”

Setting up your monthly giving campaign is easy – simply visit the Society’s donation page, then choose the monthly denomination you’d like to give. The gift will be applied to your credit card, and can be stopped at any time.

While gifts can be directed to a particular area of care if desired, such as the Terry Odeneal Education Fund for volunteer education and training, it’s often most impactful to allow the Society to direct funds to areas of greatest need at that time.

“The Comox Valley community is known for its compassion and its support for non-profits of all kinds,” Sterk says. “As an individual, knowing you have the ability to make a difference for someone at one of the most difficult times of their journey is powerful. It becomes both life-affirming and transformative.”

More ways to help

Beyond direct donations, the new hospice facility also brings several hospice room naming opportunities, along with another for the family lounge. All are available to an individual, family or organization – to learn more, contact Jane Sterk at 250-339-5533 or email ed@comoxhospice.com

Comox Valley Hospice also depends on volunteers for many of its services. Learn more about volunteer opportunities at comoxhospice.com/become-a-volunteer

