Making spirits bright: Local business collecting donations for Comox Valley kids

The team from Alitis Investment Counsel at a recent teambuilding event at Derrholme Farms. Every year the Vancouver Island-based investment company finds ways to give back, and this Christmas they’re hosting a toy drive at their Campbell River and Comox offices.

“Christmas can be a joyous time, but when you don’t have enough, it can be a really hard time too. If you have to cut back on groceries or work extra hours to provide even a single gift for your child, this time of year can be really stressful. By giving to those who are less fortunate, we can create more balance in our community,” says Alicia Reny, Regional Office Manager at Alitis Investment Counsel Inc.

Every year the Vancouver Island-based investment company finds ways to give back — not just at Christmas, but year-round to the communities they serve.

“It’s a big part of our corporate values: to support the communities we live in, because they support us. Our local clients make everything we do possible,” says Nic Przada, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer of Alitis Investment Counsel Inc. “We also know that charitable giving is important to our clients. Many clients include donations to charity in their long-term estate planning.”

Alitis is thrilled to be organizing a Toy Drive for local charities at their Campbell River and Comox offices this year. People are encouraged to donate toys, clothing, toiletries and other items for those in need.

Drop off donations at Alitis offices

In previous years Alitis has made monetary donations, but it was important to be more hands-on this year. They are thrilled to organize a Toy Drive and have their Campbell River and Comox offices be drop-0ff locations. People are encouraged to donate new or gently used toys, as well as needed items such as clothing (socks, undergarments, gloves, toques), toiletries, arts and craft supplies, board games and books. These donations will help make the holidays brighter for local families and children.

“We’re excited to take this step and involve more of the staff and the community in our efforts this year,” Przada says. “We polled our staff to find out what kinds of organizations were important to them, and this year the top priority was helping children.”

“Community giving will continue to be at the forefront of what we do at Alitis. As a firm, we strive to be active members within our communities through both volunteer time and donations, to truly maximize the impact of our efforts,” Reny says. “We’re grateful for the support from our clients, and anyone in the community who wants to join us in reaching this goal.”

