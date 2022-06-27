New name, same quality legal services for this longstanding Courtenay firm

Local law firm continues to respond to needs of the community

The team at Courtenay’s Ives Burger Law is announcing an exciting change: they’ll now be known as Burger Smith & Urdahl Lawyers & Notaries.

The change represents the important contributions that lawyers Ashley Smith and Hans Urdahl have made, and continue to make to the firm and the community.

“After nearly five decades of service to the Comox Valley, we are proud to continue to help our clients achieve practical and sensible solutions,” says Mark Burger. “With Ashley Smith joining Hans and I as partners, and Alana Zanbilowicz joining us in August, our firm is in a great position to meet the needs of our clients for years to come.”

Burger has been with the firm since 2003, Hans Urdahl since 2010, and Smith joined the team in 2020.

The law firm, now known as Burger, Smith and Urdahl, has been on the corner of Fifth and Fitzgerald since the 1970’s and known variously as Gibson and Company, Gibson and Kelly, Gibson, Kelly and Ives, Ives Burger, and now Burger, Smith and Urdahl.

While the names and lawyers have changed, the firm continues the tradition of providing quality legal services to clients in the Comox Valley, the North Island and Powell River.

Burger, Smith and Urdahl strive to meet the legal needs of the community members in all aspects of their lives – getting married, buying their first house, starting or selling a business, estate planning, probate and estates administration, estates and general litigation, and separation and divorce.

While the name of the longstanding community institution has changed, the commitment to service from the lawyers and experienced support team continues – their amazing office manager Pam Crowe has been with them for 46 years!

“Our firm is responsive to the needs of the community so with an aging demographic we are expanding our Wills and Estate planning department as well as Estates Administration,” Urdahl says. “We also do Committee applications for people whose family members have not put a plan in place while still competent so that their affairs can be managed.

“We pride ourselves on providing a range of efficient legal services to the people and small businesses of the Comox Valley and Northern Vancouver Island.”

Find out more about the firm on burgersmithurdahl.ca, call 250.334.2416 or book a consult online at info@bsulaw.ca, before visiting their office at 505 5th St.