Parksville Beachfest welcomes the world … and you!

Plan your visit to the annual community festival, on through Aug. 20

View the Parksville Beachfest sculptures from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily until Aug. 20.

The ‘Wonders of the World’ are in Parksville this summer – in sand!

This year’s Beachfest theme inspired the sculptors to new heights and now, with the sculptures built and the winners selected, this is your chance to see this year’s stunning designs on display at the iconic Parksville community beach.

The sculptures remain in place for all to view until Aug. 20 – don’t forget to vote for your favourite! The exhibit is open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily and admission is by suggested donation of $5 per person, with a large portion of the gate proceeds going back to the local community.

But wait – there’s more! Accompanying the sculptures is a full calendar of entertainment and activities. Here’s a look at what’s happening through the rest of the festival.

On your way to the sculptures, stop by the adjacent Boardwalk Gazebo to enjoy a diverse cross-section of Vancouver Island musicians, performing daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. daily.

To see the sculptures in a whole new light, mark your calendar for the Coastal Community Credit Union Sculpture Light Up, Aug. 18 and 19. For two nights only, the Sand Sculpture Exhibition will be illuminated and open for viewing until 11 p.m.

Music, music and more music!

Rock the Park – While the sand takes centerstage at Beachfest, music follows close behind, especially when enjoyed at the new Parksville Outdoor Theatre. Just ask fans of the ‘Rock the Park’ Music Festival, returning Aug. 11 to 13! Featuring world-class tribute bands and performances by perennial favourites, this three-day music festival hosted by Mid-Island Co-op is a highlight not only of Beachfest, but of the whole summer! Check out shop.mcmillanartscentre.com/collections/box-office for the full lineup and to purchase tickets. Free Summer Concert Series – The Outdoor Theatre, which opened for last year’s festival, also welcomes the final weekend of the Tim Hortons Free Summer Concert Series Aug. 18 and 19, with Sing with Sylvia and Friends kicking off the weekend Aug. 18. The Glen Foster Group follows on Friday evening with popular dance music – sure to get people out of their seats – before local entertainers Time Well Wasted wrap up the series on Saturday with fab take on funk, soul, rock and R&B. Symphony by the Sea – Sponsored by REALTORS at RE/MAX Parksville-Qualicum, a special treat for music lovers will be this year’s festival grand finale, a performance by the Vancouver Island Symphony Orchestra, Aug. 20. Under the direction of Calvin Dyck, the symphony will present a pops show featuring lighter symphonic favourites by Strauss, Brahms, Rossini, Verdi, John Williams and Henry Mancini. Tickets – available here or from the McMillan Arts Centre – are $40 + GST for adults, $10 + GST for students 13 to 18, and free for children 12 and younger when accompanied by an adult).

Running alongside the festival are several events from Quality Foods. The Festival of Lights on the Beach Aug. 12 features fireworks simulcast to music on 88.5FM. And Aug. 13 brings the Children’s Sandcastle Competition – children can register for the fun, free competition on the beach between 8 and 9:45 a.m., with building from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and prizes awarded after judging.

Plan your summer adventure to Parksville today at parksvillebeachfest.ca

