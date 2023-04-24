Private or dealership? Choosing where to buy a ‘new-to-you’ vehicle

The team at Galaxy Motors in Courtenay will walk you through every step of the ‘new to you’ vehicle buying process.

Buying the right pre-owned vehicle can be tough, especially when deciding between a private purchase and buying from a dealership.

When it comes to shopping at a dealership, “I think the most important benefit is that our vehicles have all had a 155-point inspection,” says Jay Wilson, General Sales Manager at Galaxy Motors in Courtenay. “We review this with every customer after a test drive. We’re completely transparent and we stand by our vehicles’ quality and condition. You’re also 100 per cent welcome to take it for a third-party inspection if you like.”

Conversely, “when you’re buying on the street, you never know what you’re going to get,” he says.

What about the test drive?

As for test drives, Wilson points out that Galaxy Motors also differs from your average private sale. “It goes case by case, but we’ll let you take it for anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours, and sometimes even overnight.”

Have a used vehicle you want to get rid of? You’ll get great value on your trade-in as well.

“We can do trades on all makes, models and years,” Wilson says. “In fact, if you want to bring in your boat, motorbike or trailer, we can do that, too!”

Another advantage of buying from a dealer is the selection of vehicles you get to choose from – an important consideration when making such an important decision.

“People often ask if we might have what they’re looking for at another location,” Wilson says. “We can definitely bring in inventory, and with over 500 vehicles at five locations, we’re sure to have what you need.”

And what about financing?

“We offer financing, both from major lenders and from specialty banks for those building their credit or new to the country,” Wilson says. “You just have to be at least 19 years old to qualify.”

At Galaxy Motors in Courtenay they understand that you may also want a certain level of protection for your investment, so they carry any remaining factory warranty over on to their lot.

“You can also visit our website or call us for full CARFAX reports or details like mileage on the car, truck or SUV you’re interested in,” Wilson says. “Again, it’s about transparency, and making you comfortable with making such a big decision. We walk you through every step of the sales process, so you know exactly what’s going on.”

Learn more at galaxymotorscourtenay.net, and follow Galaxy on Facebook, before heading to 605 Crown Isle Blvd to learn how buying from a dealer might be right for you.

Comox ValleyUsed VehiclesVehicles