Say ‘I do!’Stress-free spot to tie the knot in Comox Valley

100+ tree species and nine acres of gardens make this venue a top pick for outdoor weddings

Filberg Lodge can host wedding ceremonies of up to 200 guests. - Photography by Mckinnon Photography.

With its manicured lawns and meticulously cared for gardens, the nine-acre, waterfront Filberg Heritage Lodge and Park has become a popular spot for wedding ceremonies and other private outdoor events in recent years.

“The lodge is a special place here in Comox and those who get married at the lodge are helping ensure the ongoing conservation and preservation of the heritage site and it’s surrounding grounds,” says Linda Thomas, Executive Director of the Filberg Heritage Lodge and Park Association (FHLPA).

“We’re anticipating another busy wedding season and encourage interested couples to reach out early to ensure they get the dates they are hoping for.” says Thomas - Photography by Mckinnon Photography.

“The FHLPA is a non-profit organization and all money raised by the FHLPA — including revenue from wedding bookings — is used to restore and maintain the heritage lodge, outbuildings and gardens. So when couples say ‘I do’ at the lodge they’re directly supporting the ongoing preservation and conservation of the only municipal heritage site in Comox.”

One of FHLPA’s current projects is restoring the ‘Chicken Barn.’ The project includes log repairs and maintenance on the entire front of the building, which will be replaced with a similar style to reflect the look and feel of the heritage site.

“We are very excited to be heading into another busy wedding season and sharing this beautiful historic site with the community.” says Thomas. “We’re anticipating another busy wedding season and encourage interested couples to reach out early to ensure they get the dates they are hoping for.”

The lodge offers outdoor ceremonies for up to 200 guests at a flat rate of $1000 with all of the set-up and tear-down completed by the lodge’s staff.

All of your ceremony essentials are included in the rental fee!

Two-hour wedding ceremony

Rehearsal time

150 white folding chairs

Signing table and chairs

Directional signs for guests

Full set-up and tear-down

One year Filberg Heritage Lodge and Park Association membership for the newlyweds

Additional rentals available onsite for special events

White event tents

Additional chairs

Fully covered stage with seating, lights and sound system

Wooden wedding arbour

You can find more information about hosting a wedding ceremony or other private events at filberg.com/weddings, and inquiries can be sent to lodge@filberg.com. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for project and event updates.

Breathtaking backdrops are in no short supply at Filberg Lodge and Park. - Photography by Mckinnon Photography.

CommmunityEventsWeddings