Setting the pace: Island mobile hearing clinic leaves inflation behind

While prices have gone up everywhere else, Jeff Campbell and the team at Ears to You are sticking old-fashioned house calls and customer service, and old-fashioned prices — for 2022 technology!

Keeping costs down is on everyone’s minds right now — especially with interest rates going up along with the price of nearly everything else you need to buy — inflation is everywhere!

Some things may feel as if they’re out of reach, even things that contribute to not only to your enjoyment of life, but to your overall well-being, such as getting hearing aids or upgrading your existing set. Hearing is not something to take for granted — that’s true — but you shouldn’t have to break the bank to be able to hear.

Poll position

At Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic, they always go above and beyond, and that applies to keeping costs down too.

Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic serves Duncan, Ladysmith, Nanaimo, Parksville, Qualicum, Courtenay and Campbell River and all the surrounding communities on Vancouver Island!

Putting on the brakes

Jeff knows that hearing aids shouldn’t be a luxury item — they’re a necessity for interacting with your world. “We believe there should be an affordable option for everyone,” he says, “We’re putting the brakes on inflation!”

Finding the right fit for you takes expert advice. Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic comes right to your door and is accessible for those who have mobility challenges too. As experts in the field, they’ll guide you through a hearing exam, prescribe the right device for you, if needed, and ensure it fits and works the way it should.

Green light! GO!

Looking after your hearing is part of looking after your overall health. If you’re considering a first-time hearing exam or an upgrade in your current device, give the great team at Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic a call today.

Make your appointment today or find out more on the Ears to You website here. Call them at 250-619-5746 or email them at mobile.hearing@earstoyou.ca. Find them on Facebook here.

