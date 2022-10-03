Sound plan: Island mobile hearing clinic makes hearing health affordable

The world of sound is rich. Good hearing helps us enjoy conversations (even in a crowd), watch a good show (don’t miss who dun it), listen to our favourite music (school recorder concert?), or just hear the birds sing. If you’re starting to notice that you aren’t quite hearing as well as you used to, the high price of hearing aids might be enough to stop you doing anything about your hearing health, despite missing out on some of life’s greatest pleasures.

Sounding board

Jeff Campbell, of Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic, gets around – the clue is in the name! The nature of his work means he talks to folks from all over the Island, and one concern he hears often centres on the initial outlay of cash to get hearing aids.

“Many people find the idea of what they perceive as a huge cash outlay just too daunting — they’d just rather go without, which is such a shame!”

Sound solution

Jeff is a man who likes to find solutions to problems, which is why he started Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic in the first place. If you can’t get out, or if you’re just too busy — they come right to you with a fully equipped hearing clinic! It’s a simple solution: it saves you time, money and gas while at the same time providing state-of-the-art hearing healthcare.

So, when Jeff realized some folks wouldn’t entertain looking after hearing health and others were going for the cheapest one-size-does-not-really-fit-all solutions, he knew he could come up with a better option.

READ MORE: Setting the pace: Island mobile hearing clinic leaves inflation behind

Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic serves Duncan, Ladysmith, Nanaimo, Parksville, Qualicum, Courtenay and Campbell River and all the surrounding communities on Vancouver Island!

Sound advice

Jeff decided that the best course of action was to introduce in-house financing — meaning payments are monthly for the same high-quality product. Even better than that, all the same great personal services that are worth their weight in gold — exams, fitting and support — are included too. Payment plans can be tailored to suit your budget. A big-box store can offer you a slightly lower price perhaps, but that price is for the hearing aids only — and they still want the money up front.

If you’re thinking about hearing aids, make sure you have all the facts about price, products and services — check with the experts at Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic, so you can hear the world on your terms!

Make your appointment today or find out more on the Ears to You website here. Call them at 250-619-5746 or email them at mobile.hearing@earstoyou.ca. Find them on Facebook here.

Ears to You covers Courtenay and Campbell River, Qualicum, Parksville, Nanaimo, Ladysmith and Duncan, and all the surrounding communities on Vancouver Island from Port Hardy to Victoria!

Health and wellness