The newest Galaxy Motors team member isn’t happy till you’re happy!

While Cash Swayze might be young, he is wise beyond his years when it comes to vehicles! Born and raised in the Comox Valley, Swayze inherited his love of cars from his grandfather and was inspired to use his passion and knowledge to help others.

“I grew up watching Top Gear with my grandfather and he always had really cool cars when I was a kid,” Swayze says. “I remember his last car was a sweet little Mercedes Convertible but I would be hard pressed to pick which one of his vehicles was my favourite over the years.”

After graduating from Isfeld Secondary, Swayze wanted to start helping others find vehicles that matched their needs and budget. Now he’s proud to be Galaxy Motors Courtenay’s newest sales advisor, where he’s eager to learn the ins and outs of the business from one of the best sales teams on the Island.

“When I graduated from Isfeld here in Courtenay, I wanted to find a way to explore my two passions, cars and business,” Swayze says. “Car sales felt like the natural next step for me and a great opportunity to get an inside look at what it takes to run a business. The team here at Galaxy is fantastic to work with and I learn something new everyday.”

Q&A with Cash Swayze from Galaxy Motors

What’s the most important part of the sales experience?

“Making sure my clients are in love with their new car is number one for me! Nothing feels as good as closing a sale and watching your clients drive off with a huge smile on their faces,” Swayze says. “I also like to make sure I spend the time to ensure my clients know all the ins and outs of their new vehicle. Buying a new car is intimidating for many people, and it’s important that they feel safe not only in their new car but also with me. I want them to feel comfortable asking me any questions that come to mind.”

What’s your favourite ride?

“I’ll admit my opinion is a bit biased, but my current favourite ride is actually my own car,” Swayze says. “A Nissan 350Z. It’s sporty and fun to drive, easily my favourite car (that I’ve personally owned) to date!”

Favourite sales experience since starting at Galaxy?

“They say you’ll never forget your first sale and so far I would have to agree,” Swayze says. “The first vehicle I sold on my own was a 2022 Jeep Wrangler, and it was just a fantastic experience all around. The people I sold it to were great and really enjoyable to work with. They left incredibly happy and it was a feel-good moment for sure!”

