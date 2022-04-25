Time to celebrate: Comox Valley Farmers’ market turns 30!

Join the birthday celebrations this Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On April 30, the Comox Valley Farmers’ Market celebrates its 30th birthday at 10:30 a.m. with special guests, including some of the original market vendors, plus music and of course, birthday cake. The market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds. Bill Jorgensen photo

After a season of “new normal,” and then a little “closer to normal,” the Comox Valley Farmers’ Market is happy to announce that the favourite features you know and love are back this season!

As COVID-related restrictions ease, the market has brought back the entertainment, hay bale seating and picnic tables that invite visitors to stop a while, enjoy the music and reconnect with friends and neighbours.

And just in time for the market’s 30th birthday! This coming Saturday, April 30, the market celebrates at 10:30 a.m. with special guests, including some of the original market vendors, plus music and of course, birthday cake, says Twila Skinner, Comox Valley Farmers’ Market manager.

Beyond welcoming the entertainment and birthday festivities, some of those features we’ve also grown accustomed to – like a little more space between vendors and more elbow room for shoppers – will also return, something visitors appreciate as the weather warms and more people turn out. While buggies and strollers are welcome, Skinner asks that dogs be left at home.

The fun runs Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds, where you’ll find every manner of goodies grown, raised, harvested, baked and produced in and around the Valley.

Gunnar Pedersen, one of the Comox Valley Farmers’ Market’s original vendors. A food-first, farmer-first market, find plants and produce, breads, baking, meats, ready-to-eat meals and so much more – the vast majority from right here in the Valley. Bill Jorgensen photo

“Agriculture is very important to us – we’re a food-first, farmer-first farmers’ market,” Skinner explains. That means that while you won’t find many artisans on hand, you will find plants and produce, breads and baked treats, jams, herbs, meats, ready-to-eat meals, and so much more.

And when they say local? “Ninety per cent of what you’ll find at the market is from within 20 kilometres of the market.”

“It’s what’s drawn people to the market for 30 years,” Skinner notes.

And coming back to those picnic tables and hay bales, the market is also about building social connections. “It’s a place to buy your local groceries, but it’s also a place for connecting with community.”

More markets on the way!

With the weather starting to warm, the market’s additional dates won’t be far behind:

June 19 brings the start of Sunday markets in Cumberland.

brings the start of Sunday markets in Cumberland. June 22 is the start of Wednesday evening markets in downtown Courtenay.

is the start of Wednesday evening markets in downtown Courtenay. Special events to watch for on the market calendar include Customer Appreciation Day and Food Fest, featuring members of the North Island Chefs’ Association creating culinary masterpieces with ingredients from the market.

To learn more and plan your visit, find the Comox Valley Farmer’s market online at cvfm.ca. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest happenings on Facebook and Instagram.

See you at the market!

Comox ValleyFarmers marketsFood