Tributes to the Eagles, Elton John, Billy Joel and ABBA coming to Courtenay in 2023!

Sing along to all the hits at Sid Williams Theatre, starting with a special Valentine’s Day show

Vancouver-based Moon Coin Productions brings three exciting tribute shows to the Sid Williams Theatre in Courtenay in 2023!

Kicking off with a special Valentine’s Day Eagles’ Tribute Show “Take It To The Limit” on Feb. 14, 2023, then on Mar. 23 Moon Coin presents a double-bill show with “The Rocket Man” – A Tribute to Elton John and “The Piano Man” – A Tribute to Billy Joel. Finally, Moon Coin makes a third trip to The Sid Williams on Oct. 8th, 2023 with their renowned ABBA Tribute Show “ABRA Cadabra’s Thank-you For The Music” Tour!

Founded in 2003 by husband and wife team Jeanette O’Keeffe and Jonas Falle, some performance highlights for Moon Coin over the past two decades include shows for The Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver (opening for Boney M), The PNE, The McPherson Playhouse in Victoria, Universal Studios in Florida (opening for Kool & The Gang), The Atlantis Casino in Reno, Nevada, and more!

“We really appreciate the audience members who spend their hard-earned money to come out and support live entertainment, so we always do our best to give them the most joyful and positive experience possible. We build each show from the ground up and take great care in every detail, including the costumes, multi-media and of course choosing the best singers, musicians, dancers and technicians we can find,” says Jeanette O’Keeffe.

“It’s been a number of years since we have brought our shows through Courtenay and we are really looking forward to returning!” Jonas Falle adds. “We realize that it has been a tough few years for many people so our mission is to spread as much love, joy and positivity as possible. We want to help reconnect people once again and we feel that music is one of the most powerful ways to do that. It warms our hearts to see people coming together to enjoy live music again.”

Be sure to catch a Moon Coin Show this year! Details and ticket links for each show below!

“Take It To The Limit” – The Ultimate Eagles Tribute

Love Will Keep Us Alive Valentine’s Tour:

Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Featuring some of Canada’s finest musicians and vocalists, performing all of your Favourite Eagles Hits including Hotel California, Heartache Tonight, Take It To The Limit, Desperado, Take It Easy and more!

“The Rocket Man” and “The Piano Man” – Tributes to Elton John & Billy Joel

Mar. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Both shows star accomplished vocalist, pianist and performer Ryan Langevin who gives a genuine & powerful tribute to the music that inspired him as an artist. This high-energy cast of performers will take you on a journey through some of your favourite Elton John and Billy Joel hits including Crocodile Rock, Benny & The Jets, Tiny Dancer, My Life, Just The Way You Are, River Of Dreams & more!

ABRA Cadabra – A Tribute to the Music & Magic of ABBA

Thank-you For The Music Tour

Oct 8, 7:30 p.m.

Featuring a live band, powerful vocals, dancers, multi-media and costumes, this interactive stage show will have you smiling, moving and singing along to hits such as Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Fernando and more! ABRA Cadabra has been touring the world for over 20 years bringing the timeless music of ABBA to audiences of all ages and cultures.

