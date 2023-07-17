Urban Corner welcomes 3 new businesses to the growing Comox community

Only one commercial unit left at Urban Corner and it’s waiting for the perfect aspiring cafe owner.

Supporting local businesses keeps our community strong and Comox has three new, locally owned businesses to check out at Urban Corner.

Beauty Habits, a new permanent makeup studio, The Common Place Salon & Store, and Enaction Counselling all recently joined the diverse group of small businesses in the Urban Corner family.

“It’s been wonderful working so closely with these local entrepreneurs,” says Ben Christensen, owner of Benco Ventures. “These mixed-use spaces were designed with the needs of small businesses in mind and we’re excited to welcome these three to our growing community.”

Beauty Habits

“I’ve always dreamed of owning my own studio,” says Beauty Habits owner Danielle Doran. “I’ve worked in the beauty industry since 2007, specializing in eyebrow, eyeliner and lip permanent makeup. It’s exciting to have this opportunity to expand my business and the services I’m able to offer my clients.”

Urban Corner was exactly the opportunity that many small business owners in the area had been waiting for, Doran says. Both convenient for her existing clients and offering the drive-by traffic for new clientele, Doran was able to work with Benco to design a space with three treatment rooms, allowing her to support other local artists like Skin Rejuvenation by Jenny Day and Brows By Anne.

Danielle Doran, Owner of Beauty Habits.

The Common Place Salon & Store

“I’ve been doing hair for most of my life,” says Krista Overwater, owner of The Common Place. “Over the years, I became interested in how I could make the beauty industry safer for my clients’ health and more environmentally friendly, so the products sold here and the ingredients I use are chosen with this in mind.”

The community at Urban Corner has been wonderful, Overwater says, commending the beautiful space and how the residents all actively support the small businesses. “Being part of a community space makes coming to work fun, and seeing familiar faces every day makes it feel like home.”

Enaction Counselling

“I feel so fortunate to have my office at Urban Corner,” says Joelle Sherman, registered clinical counsellor and owner of Enaction Counselling. “My hope with this new office is to provide service and support to the amazing Comox community that I feel so lucky to be a part of.”

Approved through most extended benefit programs, Sherman offers in-person, online and phone counselling options and is currently accepting new clients and couples into her practice. She also offers a free 15-minute phone consultation for new clients. Find more information about her services or book an appointment online here.

Joelle Sherman, registered clinical counsellor and owner of Enaction Counselling.

Join Urban Corner today

Only one of the original 14 commercial units at Urban Corner is left and ear-marked exclusively for a new cafe and eatery. Is Urban Corner the right fit for your small business? Learn more here and find more information about Benco Ventures here

