 Van-tastic innovation in hearing healthcare on Vancouver Island

Candice May and Jeff Campbell bring hearing healthcare to you with their Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic.

Finding new ways to do things has always been a part of life — innovation drives us forward and makes our lives better — but the pandemic has meant that in some healthcare fields, the need for innovation has been super-charged!

A new Van-guard in the fight against hearing loss

In line with the need for speedy innovation, Jeff Campbell and his wife and business partner, Candice May, took on the challenge of bringing hearing healthcare to you — to your door!

It’s often the simple ideas that are the best, and that’s exactly what Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic is —simple — for you. Jeff and Candice have thought of everything and chosen the best of modern technology to bring right to you, all in their state-of-the art, fully equipped, mobile, self-contained hearing unit housed in a Sprinter van!

Not only is this a full-service hearing clinic, Ears to You saves you the one resource that’s always in short supply — time!

Whether getting a checkup to make sure you’re hearing everything properly, or replacing your current hearing units, time pressures might have meant putting it off. Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic means you can save time and look after your hearing, too.

Ad-Van-tage you!

Appointments includes a full needs assessment of lifestyle requirements followed by any necessary prescription recommendations. Once your device is prescribed, Ears to You will schedule a hearing aid fitting — brought to you. Last but not least, a follow-up appointment makes sure your new hearing aids are working as they should.

Ears to You has low overhead and offers some of the best prices on name-brand hearing aids — and they pass those savings on to you. All hearing aids come with a loss warranty that covers lost or stolen devices and a repair warranty too.

Van-quish your concerns: your health and safety is top priority

The Ears to You van is equipped with a wheelchair lift if needed. In addition to being fully accessible, your health and safety is their number one concern. Between each visit, the mobile hearing clinic and all its surfaces are disinfected according to Health Canada protocols and procedures, giving you peace of mind.

Make your appointment today or find out more on the Ears to You website here. Call them at 250-619-5746 or email them at mobile.hearing@earstoyou.ca. Find them on Facebook here.

Ears to You covers Duncan, Ladysmith, Nanaimo, Parksville, Qualicum, Courtenay and Campbell River and all the surrounding communities on Vancouver Island from Port Hardy to Victoria!

Health and wellness