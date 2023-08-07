Why local matters: Bringing peace of mind to Comox Valley drivers

The Courtenay Nissan service team. Returning to local ownership in 2020, Courtenay Nissan is keenly focused on the Comox Valley community, and when it comes to its service department, that means going far beyond the basics. Courtenay Nissan photo

Regardless of the make of vehicle you buy, or whether it’s brand new or new-to-you, you know that signing the purchase papers is just the first step in vehicle ownership.

To keep that vehicle running well – and retaining its value – for years to come, you’ll need a trusted, qualified service team behind you.

Here in the Comox Valley, it doesn’t get much more qualified than certified technician Wayne Fitzgerald, marking 30 years at Courtenay Nissan, and his four service team members, including three who are Leaf certified for electric vehicles.

Returning to local ownership in 2020, the Courtenay Nissan team is keenly focused on the Comox Valley community, and when it comes to its service department, that means going far beyond the basics, notes Service Manager Nick Ramage.

For Ramage, who moved into the Service Manager’s role after three years on the service desk, the connections he’s forged with his long-time customers have been a real highlight. “Over that time, you get to know a lot more about people than their name and vehicle – you hear about their work and family, their favourite road trips and other places their vehicle has taken them.”

Wayne Fitzgerald, master technician and shop foreman at Courtenay Nissan. Courtenay Nissan photo

READ MORE: Comox Valley local is behind the wheel at Courtenay dealership

Customer-first service

Key to the last three years has been reconnecting with clients with a customer-first approach.

“If some of our older clients need a hand bringing their winter tires in to change over, we’re happy to stop by their home, load them up and bring them in to be installed,” Ramage says.

While Courtenay Nissan’s service and parts departments may be well-known to those driving their Leaf or Altima around the Valley, the team services all makes and models, including traditional warranty and aftermarket warranty work.

“We’ll do our best to get you back on the road as soon as possible,” Ramage says. “If your ‘check engine’ light comes on, we’ll try to get you in quickly so we can see what’s going on and give you some peace of mind.”

Those with multi-day jobs can take advantage of a courtesy car, as available. Those with a shorter service appointment can get where they need to go with a door-to-door shuttle, or, cross the road for a trip to Costco that can take roughly the same time as an oil change!

Driving home peace of mind

Whether you’re eyeing a summer road trip or wondering about that knock or rattle you hear, Ramage suggests taking advantage of the department’s current Peace of Mind service special.

Regularly priced at $159.99, the 60- to 90-minute check-up is currently offered at just $89.99 and includes:

Measure and record brake pad and rotor life

Check tire tread depth and wear

Inspect suspension

Visually inspect engine and transmission for leaks

Load test the battery

Visually inspect all external lights for proper operation

Check the alignment

Rotate tires

Road test

And – like all their service appointments – it also comes with a complimentary cleaning!

Book your service appointment today at courtenaynissan.com/schedule-service/

AutomotiveImpress Branded Content