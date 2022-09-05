You know you need to replace an appliance. Now what?

Lisa and Dustin Parker from Parker’s Appliances and More. For guidance on your next appliance, visit the store at 700 - 29th St. in Courtenay, call 250-334-3171 or visit parkersappliancesandmore.com.

Start your search for a new appliance online, and you’ll soon be overwhelmed with choice. There are thousands of appliance options from every major brand, offering a staggering selection of features — some you need, and some you don’t. So how do you find the fridge, stove, dishwasher or washing machine that works for you?

Find an expert you trust, and ask them to narrow down your options.

“We’ve been working in the industry for over 20 years, and decide what to carry in-store based on that experience,” says Dustin Parker from Courtenay’s Parker’s Appliances and More. “Most people purchase new appliances about once each decade, but we follow the industry every day.”

Just because there are thousands of appliances listed online doesn’t mean you have to consider them all. Find a curated selection of the very best when you shop at Parker’s.

Managing supply chain challenges

Even if you want to browse the infinite selection online, with current supply chain challenges, the selection you see won’t be accurate.

“Supply chain challenges are slowly improving, but it’s still unpredictable — if you’re ordering online you may be waiting a few weeks or six months, and there’s no way to know ahead of time,” Dustin says.

The knowledgable staff at Parker’s Appliances and More will show you what’s in stock, so you don’t set your heart on an appliance that’s unattainable. They also match their selection to the specific needs of people in the Comox Valley, so you’re sure to find something you love!

Supply chain challenges and inflation rates haven’t just affected where you shop, but when.

“In the past, brands would offer the best sales of the year during Boxing Week (which now extends through most of November and December). But with the current market so volatile, I would not recommend waiting. Get the best deal you can, and get them on order.”

Find quality products for your kitchen, laundry, bedroom and outdoor kitchen at Parker’s Appliances and More! Browse the selection of mattresses, refrigerators, ranges, washers, dryers and more at parkersappliancesandmore.com. When it’s time to test features, explore size and fit, and talk to an expert, visit 700 – 29th St. in Courtenay.

AppliancesHome Furnishings