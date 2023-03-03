Baby’s death tied to contaminated breast pump, CDC says

Federal health officials are warning parents of newborns to sterilize equipment used for both bottle- and breast-feeding after a baby died last year from a rare infection tied to a contaminated breast pump.

The infant, a premature boy, was infected with the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii, the same germ that sparked a recall and nationwide shortage of powdered infant formula last year, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Thursday.

But this baby’s infection was not caused by contaminated formula.

The child, who was hospitalized, had been fed a mix of breastmilk and liquid human milk fortifier through a tube. Genetic sequencing linked the infection to bacteria isolated from a breast pump used at home. Samples from expressed milk, a breast pump used in the hospital and the liquid human milk fortifier were all negative for the bacteria.

An investigation found that the home breast pump was cleaned in a household sink, sanitized and sometimes assembled while still moist.

Dr. Julia Haston, a CDC expert in pediatric infectious diseases, said the case underscores that cronobacter bacteria are found widely in the environment and can lead to severe and deadly infections.

“There are steps that people can take to prevent infections,” she said, including thoroughly washing, sanitizing and drying hands, equipment and all surfaces before feeding a baby.

———

By Jonel Aleccia

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BabiesBaby killedNews

Previous story
As Tennessee, others target drag shows, many wonder: Why?

Just Posted

The Hope Afloat dragon boat team is looking for new members for 2023. Photo courtesy Sara Kempner Photography
Hope Afloat, Comox Valley’s cancer survivor dragon boat team, in recruitment stage

An increase in RCMP funding is set to take place in 2026 for the Town of Comox. File photo
Comox to consider how best to handle increased policing costs

Spring means flowers and the return of the Comox Valley Farmers’ Market to the Exhibition Grounds. Katarina Stolting of Gratefully Grown and others were set up for business Saturday. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Comox takes step forward to examine feasibility of summer market

International Women’s Day is March 8. (Stock photo)
Comox hosting free International Women’s Day workshop

Pop-up banner image