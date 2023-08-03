An electric vehicle is charged in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Canada is inching closer to reaching a milestone where one in every 10 passenger vehicles sold is powered by electricity. But the federal government wants the share of electric vehicles to be twice that in just two years and the pace of EV sales has to jump significantly for that to happen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

An electric vehicle is charged in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Canada is inching closer to reaching a milestone where one in every 10 passenger vehicles sold is powered by electricity. But the federal government wants the share of electric vehicles to be twice that in just two years and the pace of EV sales has to jump significantly for that to happen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canadian electric vehicle registrations inch closer to government target

EVs made up 8.6 per cent of passenger vehicles added to Canadian roads first 3 months of this year

Canada is inching closer to reaching a milestone where one in every 10 passenger vehicles sold is powered by electricity.

But the federal government wants the share of electric vehicles to be twice that in just two years, and the pace of EV sales has to jump significantly for that to happen.

Statistics Canada data published this week show more than 30,000 new electric vehicles were registered in January, February and March, making up 8.6 per cent of the total passenger vehicles added to Canadian roads.

Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association President Brian Kingston says he is concerned because that’s down from the last three months of 2022, when the share of EVs among new registrations was 9.6 per cent.

Kingston says the added cost of buying an EV and the limited availability of chargers remain barriers for many Canadians in making the switch.

But Clean Energy Canada spokesman Trevor Melanson says he thinks EV sales will show significant growth in the second quarter, noting the number of federal rebates issued for electric vehicles in April, May and June was nearly twice what it was over the winter.

READ ALSO: B.C. improves rebate for electric vehicles to a maximum of $4,000: ministry

Electric vehiclesFederal Politics

Previous story
Police ‘engaged’ as Ottawa says video contains threat against Indian diplomats

Just Posted

A motorcycle is seen keeled over after a crash late this morning (Aug 3) in Courtenay. The motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries. (Terry Farrell/Comox Valley Record)
BREAKING: Car and motorcycle collide at Ryan and Back Road

(BCLC file)
Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in the Comox Valley for Aug. 2 draw worth $1 million

North Island College welcomes Dr. Sarai Racey as part of the faculty for the new Island pre-health science program. Photo supplied
New faculty member for North Island College pre-health program

The Comox Valley Food Bank has moved to 1255 McPhee Avenue in Courtenay - just two doors down from its previous location. Photo by Terry Farrell
Comox Valley Food Bank invites everyone to its first Open House