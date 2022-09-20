Hurricane Fiona, Expected to Continue Strengthening, After Devastating Puerto Rico.

On September 20, Hurricane Fiona threatens more deadly flooding as it collides with the Turks and Caicos islands. Reports say that the powerful storm has already devastated Puerto Rico, leaving the vast majority of its 3.1 million residents without power. In the Dominican Republic, over a million people were left without running water. According to the country’s emergency management director of operations, nearly 800 people were rescued by emergency workers. Following the storm, at least 519 people were taking refuge in the country’s 29 shelters.

Early on September 20, Fiona strengthened to a major Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds over 111 miles per hour. The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said that “life-threatening flooding” was possible through the afternoon in the Turks and Caicos islands. According to officials, at least four people have already died as a result of Fiona.

Late last week, one person was killed in the French territory of Guadeloupe, two more people were killed in Puerto Rico and another person died in the Dominican Republic. This is the first Category 3 or higher hurricane of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season. Forecasters have predicted that Fiona could strengthen to a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 130 to 156 miles per hour by early September 21.

hurricane

