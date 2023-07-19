A soapstone carving is seen in front of the Western Arctic Regional Visitor’s Centre in Inuvik, N.W.T., Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Environment Canada says parts of the Northwest Territories are seeing record-breaking temperatures this summer as heat waves sweep the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emily Blake

Record-breaking heat sweeps Northwest Territories

Environment Canada reports new highs in multiple communities in the far north

Environment Canada says parts of the Northwest Territories are seeing record-breaking temperatures this summer as heat waves sweep the country.

The agency says Sachs Harbour, a hamlet on the southwest coast of Banks Island, recorded a new daily maximum on Monday at 24.8 C.

The previous daily record in the High Arctic community was 21 C in 1989.

Environment Canada says another hamlet in the territory’s north, Ulukhaktok on Victoria Island, set a daily record at 23.4 C the same day, breaking its 2007 high of 21 C.

Earlier this month, the communities of Norman Wells and Fort Good Hope saw all-time maximum temperature records, meaning they experienced their hottest temperature ever recorded, regardless of the day..

Air quality advisories have also been issued for several communities across the territory due to wildfire smoke.

