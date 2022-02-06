(Black Press Media files)

(Black Press Media files)

1 dead, 2 left with serious injuries after series of avalanches near Pemberton, Whistler

Avalanche risk in the Sea to Sky region is high, RCMP say

One person is dead and two have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a series of avalanches in the Pemberton area on Saturday (Feb. 5).

Pemberton RCMP said that they received a series of calls and messages for rescue in a 10-minute time period at around 1:20 p.m Saturday.

Witnesses told police that there were three separate avalanches in the area that had buried multiple skiers and snowmobilers.

RMCP, Pemberton Search and Rescue, Whistler Search and rescue, Blackcomb Helicopters and B.C. Emergency Health Services responded to the avalanches in the Cassiope Peak and Mount Cayley areas.

In the Cassiope Peak areas – located northeast of Pemberton – search and rescue crews found that a large avalanche on the north face caught four skiers, killing one and leaving two others with serious injuries.

The second Cassiope Peak avalanche was at the trail head and caught two people, although none were seriously injured.

The third avalanche happened west of Whistler at Mount Cayley and left a snowmobiler with serious injuries.

“There is no doubt that the snowpack remains unstable and information from Avalanche Canada and in consultation with Avalanche experts in our area shows there is an immense risk in the Sea to Sky backcountry at this stage” said

Staff Sgt. Sascha Banks. “We are concerned for additional large avalanches in the coming weeks with the increase in temperatures and sunny conditions. Pemberton RCMP and Pemberton SAR are asking you to check avalanche ratings and plan your trips prior to heading out in our backcountry.”

Avalanche Canada is asking people to “avoid avalanche terrain at treeline where triggering a persistent slab avalanche is most likely.

“High freezing levels and solar radiation could increase the likelihood of triggering this layer.”

Pemberton RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating and asking anyone with information to call 604-894-6634.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Avalanche

Previous story
‘A traumatic event’: Alberta firefighter dies in rollover on icy road on the way to call
Next story
5 arrested at Vancouver trucker convoy, counter-protests as eggs thrown, vehicles kicked

Just Posted

Tarn Blakely, 16, will be donating her hair to help a couple of worthy causes. Foundations Hair Salon will be doing the cut in late February. Photo supplied
Comox Valley youth getting first haircut at 16 for good causes

The final pour on the 5th Street Bridge project got going on Friday night. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Crews pour final concrete on Courtenay’s 5th Street Bridge Friday night

‘Beach Fire – Point Holmes’ by Laurie Martz is one of the pieces on exhibit at the next Pearl Ellis Gallery show, Feb. 10-March 5. Photo supplied
Members share the spotlight at next Pearl Ellis Gallery exhibit in Comox

An Airbnb map from 2021 shows several properties for rent in Cumberland. Screenshot, Airbnb.ca
Cumberland gathers ideas for short-term rental policy