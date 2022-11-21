Prince Rupert RCMP has ended a search for a 55-year-old missing man who was found deceased on Oct. 4. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert RCMP has ended a search for a 55-year-old missing man who was found deceased on Oct. 4. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

1 dead, another injured after incident at Prince Rupert mall

Prince Rupert RCMP and emergency services are on scene

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

One person is dead and another critically injured after a serious incident at Ocean Centre Mall.

Prince Rupert RCMP said they were called to the area shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 21).

When arrived, the two people were found.

“The investigation is unfolding and we are asking people to avoid the Ocean Centre Mall as police work to gather evidence,” police said in a statement shortly after 10:30 a.m.

In an unrelated news conference in Victoria, Premier David Eby started a housing anouncement sending his thoughts to the people in Prince Rupert.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Prince Rupert RCMP confirms there has been an incident at the Ocean Side Mall in Prince Rupert downtown core just before 9 a.m on Nov. 21.

Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer for the detachment said there is no threat to the public.

Second Street is cordoned off and emergency services are on the scene.

More to come …

Prince Rupert RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Widow of Penticton man reacts to $2K fine levied against driver who killed her husband
Next story
Eby drills down on age-restrictive stratas, municipal targets in new housing measures

Just Posted

The Everybody Deserves A Smile campaign is underway for the 2022 Christmas season. Photo supplied
Comox Valley’s Everybody Deserves A Smile campaign up and running for 2022

Sue Pyper and Mary Murphy promise to leave all reindeer at home, but they will have a quality herd of other fine arts and craft products, including Murphy’s Oola Body Care line, and Pyper’s gift cards and art creations, at the Dove Creek Holiday Faire. Photo provided
Small-scale artisan fair returns to Dove Creek Hall

The D. Blinzinger Collective plays the Flying Canoe on Thursday, Nov. 24. Photo supplied
Dave Blinziger Collective performs for Comox Valley jazz fans

A young dancer took to the street during the Moonlight and Magic event in Downtown Courtenay on Friday, Nov. 18. Photo by Terry Farrell
PHOTOS: Moonlight and Magic hits Downtown Courtenay