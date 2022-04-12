1 person dead after tree falls on car during rush hour in south Vancouver

A large tree blew over during high winds on Tuesday, April 12, in south Vancouver, crushing a car driving in the westbound lanes. Tragically, the sole occupant of that Honda car died at the scene. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed to Black Press Media)
A large tree blew over during high winds on Tuesday, April 12, in south Vancouver, crushing a car driving in the westbound lanes. Tragically, the sole occupant of that Honda car died at the scene. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed to Black Press Media)

One person has died after a tree fell onto a vehicle roof in south Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon (April 12).

The incident happened westbound on Marine Way and River District Crossing during rush hour, or around 5:30 p.m.

According to a witness, the sole occupant of a green Honda car with an Alberta licence plate died at the scene.

A second vehicle was also damaged, but both occupants in the white crossover were not injured.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SCIENCE: What do we know about ‘stealth omicron’ so far?
Next story
Off The Page podcast: Kelly Barnie of YANA Comox Valley

Just Posted

Kelly Barnie is the executive director YANA Comox Valley. Photo submitted
Off The Page podcast: Kelly Barnie of YANA Comox Valley

Clayton Postings will be leaving as CAO for the Village of Cumberland. File photo
Cumberland will be looking for new administrator

Painter Ken Kirkby stands with photographer Bryan Walwork - Photo by Caila Holbrook
Comox Valley Kus-kus-sum project set for Paintings, By The Numbers event

The Comox Valley RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Jasmine Turnbull.
Comox Valley RCMP Warrant of the Week, April 12