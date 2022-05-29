A multi-million-dollar winning Lotto 6/49 ticket was purchased in New Westminster. (BC Lottery Corporation photo)

A multi-million-dollar winning Lotto 6/49 ticket was purchased in New Westminster. (BC Lottery Corporation photo)

$10.9-million winning Lotto 64/9 ticket sold in B.C.

New Westminster ticket matched all 6 numbers May 28

One lucky person who bought a lottery ticket in New Westminster last week has landed themselves a cool $10.9 million.

Lotto 6/49 announced its most recent winner Saturday (May 28). With all six numbers matching, the ticket’s buyer is headed home with an impressive $10,968,527.

The winning numbers were 6, 13, 15, 29, 45 and 45. The bonus was number 1.

The jackpot marks the fourth time in the past three months a ticket bought in B.C. has taken the Lotto 6/49 win, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

The odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816. Winners have one year to claim their prize.

