(News Bulletin photo)

(News Bulletin photo)

$128 million raised for war-stricken people in Ukraine

Six million people are internally displaced, and three million have fled from Ukraine

More than $128 million to help more than one million people affected by the war in Ukraine has been raised by the Canadian Red Cross.

The money includes $30 million in matching funds from the Canadian government, providing 1,000 tons of medical supplies, food, water, clothing, shelter, hygiene products, heating fuel, mental health support and other resources over the past several weeks, according to a March 29 Red Cross release.

The humanitarian organization works with counterparts in Ukraine, where an estimated 6.5 million people have been forced to relocate. An estimated 3.6 million people have fled to neighbouring countries.

“Around the world, the Red Cross is known for its ability to navigate complex environments and our teams are experts in reaching people who are negatively impacted by tragic events, such as what is occurring in Ukraine,” said Conrad Sauve, CEO of the Canadian Red Cross.

In Ukraine alone, 10,000 volunteers are currently distributing supplies.

People wishing to help can donate to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal online at redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111 or by texting UKRAINE to 20222 to donate $10.

CanadaDonationUkraine

