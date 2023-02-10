The 17th Street Corridor Improvements Capital project links the Rotary Trail, the 5th Street corridor and the Fitzgerald bike lanes. Scott Stanfield photo

17th Street project has increased Courtenay cycling connectivity

Courtenay Council approved a $35,000 reallocation from a prior year surplus into the 17th Street Corridor Improvements Capital project budget in 2022.

The project is helping to increase connectivity in the city’s cycling networks by linking the Rotary Trail, the 5th Street corridor and the Fitzgerald bike lanes. It includes new sidewalks and curb-protected cycle tracks from the trail to Fitzgerald. A federal grant paid for the entire $1,665,300 project, which went over budget by about $35,000.

Fire panels

Council approved the purchase of six Bullex Digital Fire Training Panels for $57,094.29. The panels are an effective way to minimize the environmental impact of live fire training. The alternative is burning Class A materials such as wood pallets.

Outdoor courts

Council approved a resolution from Will Cole-Hamilton for a staff report to assess outdoor court usage by tennis and pickleball players. The report is to outline options to provide optimal use of courts.

Living wage

Council approved a second Cole-Hamilton resolution for a staff report to outline required steps and costs to become a living wage employer. Living wage is the hourly amount two working parents need to afford basic costs. Cole-Hamilton noted the city employs seasonal staff and retains contract personnel at an hourly rate lower than the $20.65/hour living wage.

“It’s fair to say the provincial minimum wage of $15.65 an hour is not enough to live off,” Cole-Hamilton said at the Feb. 8 meeting.

Rainbow House

Council directed staff to ask the Dawn to Dawn Action on Homelessness Society to apply for a municipal tax exemption once the Rainbow House home has been purchased. The home will be for 2SLGBTQ+ youth in the 16- to 28-year age bracket. The proponents have requested funding and exemption from municipal taxes should Dawn to Dawn purchase a home in Courtenay, as well as leniency on permitting and fees. They need about $1.5 million to acquire a suitable building.


