A charge of manslaughter has been laid in the case where a man was killed at a home on Cowichan Lake Road on March 1, 2021. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

18-year-old charged with manslaughter in March, 2021 Duncan death

The charge was approved on Feb. 27, 2022

Crown Counsel has approved a charge of manslaughter against an 18-year-old after the death of another man on March 1, 2021.

The charge was approved on Feb. 27, 2022, though the crime took place a year ago. The man charged will not be named, as he was a youth at the time of the crime. The Youth Criminal Justice Act prevents the publication of the names of young offenders.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were called to a home on Cowichan Lake Road just after 1 a.m. on March 1, 2021, and when they arrived they found two men outside of the house. One man was suffering from life-threatening injuries after having been assaulted with a weapon. He was taken to Cowichan District Hospital, where he died. The man who has been charged surrendered immediately to officers.

The accused remains in custody with a next court appearance set for March 8.

