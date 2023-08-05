18-year-old shot and killed by police near Vancouver playground

B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, on scene with Vancouver Police after officers fatally shot an 18-year-old man in an East Vancouver park in the early hours of Saturday morning, Aug. 5, 2023. (Shane MacKichan)B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, on scene with Vancouver Police after officers fatally shot an 18-year-old man in an East Vancouver park in the early hours of Saturday morning, Aug. 5, 2023. (Shane MacKichan)
B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, on scene with Vancouver Police after officers fatally shot an 18-year-old man in an East Vancouver park in the early hours of Saturday morning, Aug. 5, 2023. (Shane MacKichan)B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, on scene with Vancouver Police after officers fatally shot an 18-year-old man in an East Vancouver park in the early hours of Saturday morning, Aug. 5, 2023. (Shane MacKichan)
B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, on scene with Vancouver Police after officers fatally shot an 18-year-old man in an East Vancouver park in the early hours of Saturday morning, Aug. 5, 2023. (Shane MacKichan)B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, on scene with Vancouver Police after officers fatally shot an 18-year-old man in an East Vancouver park in the early hours of Saturday morning, Aug. 5, 2023. (Shane MacKichan)
B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, on scene with Vancouver Police after officers fatally shot an 18-year-old man in an East Vancouver park in the early hours of Saturday morning, Aug. 5, 2023. (Shane MacKichan)B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, on scene with Vancouver Police after officers fatally shot an 18-year-old man in an East Vancouver park in the early hours of Saturday morning, Aug. 5, 2023. (Shane MacKichan)
B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, on scene with Vancouver Police after officers fatally shot an 18-year-old man in an East Vancouver park in the early hours of Saturday morning, Aug. 5, 2023. (Shane MacKichan)B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, on scene with Vancouver Police after officers fatally shot an 18-year-old man in an East Vancouver park in the early hours of Saturday morning, Aug. 5, 2023. (Shane MacKichan)
B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, on scene with Vancouver Police after officers fatally shot an 18-year-old man in an East Vancouver park in the early hours of Saturday morning, Aug. 5, 2023. (Shane MacKichan)B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, on scene with Vancouver Police after officers fatally shot an 18-year-old man in an East Vancouver park in the early hours of Saturday morning, Aug. 5, 2023. (Shane MacKichan)
B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, on scene with Vancouver Police after officers fatally shot an 18-year-old man in an East Vancouver park in the early hours of Saturday morning, Aug. 5, 2023. (Shane MacKichan)B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, on scene with Vancouver Police after officers fatally shot an 18-year-old man in an East Vancouver park in the early hours of Saturday morning, Aug. 5, 2023. (Shane MacKichan)
B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, on scene with Vancouver Police after officers fatally shot an 18-year-old man in an East Vancouver park in the early hours of Saturday morning, Aug. 5, 2023. (Shane MacKichan)B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, on scene with Vancouver Police after officers fatally shot an 18-year-old man in an East Vancouver park in the early hours of Saturday morning, Aug. 5, 2023. (Shane MacKichan)

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed by police in the early hours of Saturday (Aug. 5), and B.C.’s independent police watchdog is now investigating.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called in after an 18-year-old was shot by Vancouver Police officers. He was taken to hospital, but later died of his injuries.

Vancouver Police said in an emailed release that officers responded to 911 calls for the sounds of gunshots around the playground at Clinton Park, near Grant and Penticton streets in East Vancouver.

VPD said that when officers arrived at the park, they encountered a man with a firearm.

“Shots were fired, and the suspect was shot by police.”

The release does not specify who fired first.

VPD said no police officers were injured, and there were no victims related to the initial 911 call have been located.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of police in B.C. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver police

Previous story
Business groups ask government for labour changes after end of B.C. port dispute

Just Posted

Courtenay Fire standby on the scene of a house fire at 15th Street the night of Friday, August 4th. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)
Firefighter, man injured after house fire on 15th Street

The B.C. Legislature in Victoria was designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Which city was British Columbia’s capital before Victoria was selected? (Don Denton photograph)
QUIZ: How well do you know British Columbia?

Courtenay Fire controlled a bush fire at the southeast end of Comox Logging Road. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)
Encampment found at scene of wildfire in Courtenay

Melanie Knight and her two sons found a 1.8 Troy ounce silver piece July 28 at Goose Spit Park in Comox as part of Vancouver Island Treasure Hunting. Photo submitted
Silversmiths create Vancouver Island-wide treasure hunt